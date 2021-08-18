

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - The United States reported more than 1,000 COVID-19 deaths on Tuesday, as the Delta variant continues to rage destruction in states with low vaccination rates.



The country reported about 128,902 new cases on Monday, August 17, taking its total cases to 36.91 million, according to data compiled by Johns Hopkins University. Total number of deaths have reached 623,690.



Coronavirus-related deaths have increased sharply in the country over the past month and are averaging 769 per day, the highest since mid-April. The 7-day average for Covid-19 cases was about 139,872 cases a day, an increase of 14% from two weeks ago.



In order to the curb the spread of the Delta variant, the Biden administration on Wednesday strongly recommended booster shots for Americans who received the Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna coronavirus vaccines. Americans will be eligible to take a third dose eight months after receiving their second dose, starting September 20.



However, the booster shots will be given after the U.S. Food and Drug Administration rules that the third shot is safe and effective. The FDA is expected to make a decision in the coming weeks.



The decision to give booster shots comes at a time when the Biden administration is struggling to curb the pandemic, which it had claimed was under control just over a month ago.



Last week, the FDA authorized an additional third dose to be administered to people with compromised immune systems based on the efficacy of vaccines demonstrated.



