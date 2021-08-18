Anzeige
Mittwoch, 18.08.2021
Breaking News! Ist InnoCan einer Sensation auf der Spur?
WKN: A1WY8N ISIN: US70438T1016 Ticker-Symbol: N/A 
Branche
Kunststoffe/Verpackungen
Aktienmarkt
nicht mehr in D notiert
18.08.2021 | 22:08
Aegis Capital Corp. Acted As Exclusive Placement Agent on a $5.33 Million Private Placement of Units for Basanite, Inc. (OTCQB:BASA)

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / August 18, 2021 / Aegis Capital Corp. acted as Exclusive Placement Agent on a $5.33 Million Private Placement of Units for Basanite, Inc. (OTCQB:BASA).

About Basanite, Inc.

Basanite, Inc. is a manufacturer and market developer of environmentally friendly, high-performance composite products used in concrete reinforcement. Superior to traditional steel elements, Basanite's sustainable products are non-corrosive, lighter, stronger and longer lasting. For more information, please visit www.BasaniteIndustries.com.

Basanite Industries, LLC Announces Best in Class Results in Performance Testing of BasaFlex at the Universite de Sherbrooke, Quebec, Canada

About Aegis Capital Corporation

Aegis Capital Corporation ("Aegis") has been in the wealth management and investment banking business since 1984. Aegis is dedicated to providing corporate finance, strategic advisory and related services to public and private companies across multiple sectors and regions. Aegis also provides research and sales and trading services to institutional investors. Aegis offers its investment representatives a conflict free service platform and is able to provide a full-range of products and services including investment banking, wealth management, insurance, retirement planning, structured products, private equity, alternatives, equity research, fixed income and special purpose vehicles.

For more information about this offering or Investment Banking Services please email InvestmentBanking@aegiscap.com or call (212) 813-1010

Shape, logo Description automatically generated

www.aegiscapcorp.com

Brokerage and investment advisory services are offered through Aegis Capital Corporation, a member of FINRA and SIPC. Investment and insurance products offered are not insured by the FDIC or any other federal government agency, are not deposits or other obligations of, or guaranteed by, a bank or any bank affiliate, and are subject to investment risks, including possible loss of the principal amount invested.

SOURCE: Aegis Capital Corp.



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/660398/Aegis-Capital-Corp-Acted-As-Exclusive-Placement-Agent-on-a-533-Million-Private-Placement-of-Units-for-Basanite-Inc-OTCQBBASA

© 2021 ACCESSWIRE
