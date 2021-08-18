

SAN FRANCISCO (dpa-AFX) - Cisco Systems Inc. (CSCO) released a profit for its fourth quarter that climbed from the same period last year.



The company's profit came in at $3.01 billion, or $0.71 per share. This compares with $2.64 billion, or $0.62 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.



Excluding items, Cisco Systems Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $3.55 billion or $0.84 per share for the period.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.82 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 8.1% to $13.13 billion from $12.15 billion last year.



Cisco Systems Inc. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q4): $3.55 Bln. vs. $3.39 Bln. last year. -EPS (Q4): $0.84 vs. $0.80 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $0.82 -Revenue (Q4): $13.13 Bln vs. $12.15 Bln last year.



-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $0.79 to $0.81



