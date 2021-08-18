

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Synopsys, Inc. (SNPS) revealed a profit for third quarter that decreased from the same period last year.



The company's bottom line came in at $198.65 million, or $1.27 per share. This compares with $252.91 million, or $1.62 per share, in last year's third quarter.



Excluding items, Synopsys, Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $284.46 million or $1.81 per share for the period.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $1.78 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 10.4% to $1.06 billion from $0.96 billion last year.



Synopsys, Inc. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q3): $284.46 Mln. vs. $271.95 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $1.81 vs. $1.74 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $1.78 -Revenue (Q3): $1.06 Bln vs. $0.96 Bln last year.



-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $1.75 - $1.80 Next quarter revenue guidance: $1.14 - $1.17 Bln Full year EPS guidance: $6.78 - $6.83 Full year revenue guidance: $4.19 - $4.22



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

SYNOPSYS-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de