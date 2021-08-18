

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Keysight Technologies, Inc. (KEYS) announced a profit for its third quarter that advanced from the same period last year.



The company's bottom line totaled $254 million, or $1.36 per share. This compares with $176 million, or $0.93 per share, in last year's third quarter.



Excluding items, Keysight Technologies, Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $286 million or $1.54 per share for the period.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $1.44 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 23.8% to $1.25 billion from $1.01 billion last year.



Keysight Technologies, Inc. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q3): $286 Mln. vs. $226 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $1.54 vs. $1.19 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $1.44 -Revenue (Q3): $1.25 Bln vs. $1.01 Bln last year.



-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $1.59 - $1.65 Next quarter revenue guidance: $1.25 - $1.27 Bln



