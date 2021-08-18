As part of its Apple TV 4K service, Deutsche Telekom, Germany's leading telecommunications company with award-winning network quality, is offering customers the voice-enabled Apple TV 4K remote control designed specifically for Multichannel Video Program Distributors (MVPDs) from Universal Electronics Inc. (UEI) (NASDAQ: UEIC), the global leader in wireless universal control solutions for home entertainment and smart home devices.

Deutsche Telekom is offering customers access to one of the most revolutionary TV experiences available, featuring advanced voice search and control capabilities, with Apple TV 4K with its MagentaTV service. The remote was designed with consumers in mind and packs an impressive array of features while seamlessly integrating with Deutsche Telekom's TV offerings. With the push of a button, the remote allows users to jump directly to MagentaTV's electronic program guide and access Siri for voice control. It also provides backlighting for an easier user experience.

With Apple TV 4K, subscribers can watch live and on-demand content, as well as use the Apple TV app to watch Apple TV+, buy and rent thousands of movies and TV shows, and enjoy content from other streaming services. Customers can also access Apple Music, Apple Arcade and thousands of other apps, all through this powerful entertainment device built for the biggest screen in the home.

"It was a great experience working with Deutsche Telekom to provide its customers with the Apple TV remote," said Steve Gutman, UEI's Senior Vice President of Global Sales, Subscription Broadcast. "DT is one of the first providers to offer this remote and we look forward to enhancing the television experience for consumers across the globe with our Apple TV remote, one of our most exciting new offerings."

UEI's Apple TV remote combines Bluetooth Low Energy (BLE) connectivity together with Infrared to provide universal control, and features a range of advanced capabilities and design elements including:

Advanced Search and Control: Customers can ask Siri to find and access content across live TV and streaming apps

Enhanced Controls for Live TV: Dedicated program guide and channel up/down buttons provide easy and instant access to live TV viewing functions

Whole Entertainment System Control: Modeless support and universal control of Apple TV, as well as televisions and audio devices from any brand or manufacturer

Reliable and Secure Communication: Integrated design with UEI's reliable and highly integrated BLE chipset optimized for voice control, and Apple's MFi authentication chip for secure connectivity with Apple TV

Premium Fit and Feel: Elegant and ergonomic form factor with hard-capped keys on metal domes for enhanced tactile feedback

Automated Backlit Keys: Accelerometer and ambient light sensor to automatically backlight keys in low light environments when the remote is picked up or moved

Founded in 1986, Universal Electronics Inc. (NASDAQ: UEIC) is the global leader in wireless universal control solutions for home entertainment and smart home devices. We design, develop, manufacture, ship and support control and sensor technology solutions and a broad line of universal control systems, audio video accessories, and intelligent wireless security and smart home products. Our products and solutions are used by the world's leading brands in the video services, consumer electronics, security, home automation, climate control and home appliance markets. For more information, visit www.uei.com.

Apple, Apple TV and Siri are trademarks of Apple Inc. and are not affiliated with UEI. All other trademarks appearing herein are the property of their respective owners.

