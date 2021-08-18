IDW Media Holdings Inc.: IDW Media To Present at Sidoti Conference

LOS ANGELES, CA and NEWARK, NJ / ACCESSWIRE / August 18, 2021 / IDW Media Holdings, Inc. (NYSE AMERICAN:IDW), an integrated media company, today announced that it will present at the Sidoti August 2021 Microcap Conference.

Karina Fedasz, IDW's Chief Financial Officer, will provide an operational, strategic and financial overview of the company at 10:45 AM to 11:15 AM EDT tomorrow, August 19th.

"Following our recent uplisting and successful capital raise, IDW is ramping up acquisition of original IP, enhancing our development pipeline across our publishing and entertainment divisions, and strengthening relationships with our licensor partners," said Ms. Fedasz. "The red-hot competition among streaming services and other entertainment platforms for fresh, memorable stories and characters plays to IDW's strengths and provides an unprecedented opportunity to accelerate our growth."

About IDW:

IDW is an integrated media company providing compelling stories and characters for global audiences. Our IDW Publishing and IDW Entertainment businesses acquire IP for holistic franchise development across comics and graphic novels, television, games, merchandise and other entertainment platforms and leverage established stories from our creative partners.

