- (PLX AI) - Leroy Seafood Q2 revenue NOK 5,304 million vs. estimate NOK 5,060 million.
|Realtime
|Geld
|Brief
|Zeit
|7,560
|7,638
|07:58
|7,540
|7,640
|07:41
|Zeit
|Aktuelle Nachrichten
|06:40
|Leroy Seafood Q2 Adjusted EBIT NOK 583 Million vs. Estimate NOK 601 Million
|(PLX AI) - Leroy Seafood Q2 revenue NOK 5,304 million vs. estimate NOK 5,060 million.
► Artikel lesen
|06:34
|Lerøy Seafood Group ASA: Results for Q2 and first half 2021
|12.08.
|Lerøy Seafood Group ASA: Invitation to presentation of results for Q2 and first half 2021
|04.08.
|Lerøy climbs to new record - doubling value in ten months
|07.07.
|Lower Q2 harvests for SalMar and Lerøy
|Unternehmen / Aktien
|Kurs
|%
|LEROY SEAFOOD GROUP ASA
|7,686
|-2,73 %