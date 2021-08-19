- (PLX AI) - Kojamo Q2 pretax profit EUR 369.6 million vs. estimate EUR 45 million.
- • Q2 EPS EUR 1.2
|Realtime
|Geld
|Brief
|Zeit
|21,000
|21,260
|07:40
|20,800
|20,980
|07:46
|Zeit
|Aktuelle Nachrichten
|07:10
|Kojamo Q2 Adjusted EBITDA EUR 59.9 Million vs. Estimate EUR 59 Million
|(PLX AI) - Kojamo Q2 pretax profit EUR 369.6 million vs. estimate EUR 45 million.• Q2 EPS EUR 1.2
► Artikel lesen
|07:04
|Kojamo Oyj: Kojamo plc Half-Year Financial Report 1 January-30 June 2021
|05.08.
|KOJAMO OYJ: News conference on Kojamo's Half-Year Report for January-June 2021 on 19 August 2021
|05.07.
|KOJAMO OYJ: Lumo apartments are under construction on Runoratsunkatu and Uuno Kailaan katu in Vermonniitty - residents of certain apartments on the 16th floor can watch harness racing from their own balcony
|23.06.
|SRV YHTIOT OYJ: SRV starts the construction of 129 residential units for Kojamo in Pasila, Helsinki
|Unternehmen / Aktien
|Kurs
|%
|KOJAMO OYJ
|21,040
|-0,57 %