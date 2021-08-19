- (PLX AI) - Veidekke Q2 revenue NOK 9,800 million vs. estimate NOK 9,930 million.
|Zeit
|Aktuelle Nachrichten
|07:10
|Veidekke Q2 Pretax Profit NOK 391 Million vs. Estimate NOK 380 Million
|(PLX AI) - Veidekke Q2 revenue NOK 9,800 million vs. estimate NOK 9,930 million.
► Artikel lesen
|07:06
|Veidekke ASA: Q2 and H1 2021 results
|Di
|Veidekke ASA: Building new elementary school in Tvedestrand
|10.08.
|Veidekke ASA: Invitation to presentation of second quarter 2021 results
|08.07.
|Veidekke ASA: New operation and maintenance contracts valued at NOK 1.9 billion
|Unternehmen / Aktien
|Kurs
|%
|VEIDEKKE ASA
|10,760
|0,00 %