San Francisco, California--(Newsfile Corp. - August 19, 2021) - After multiple rounds of internal testing, the CEO of The chain game platform "Dress Show" announced that the Dress Show platform will be officially launched globally soon. In return for early users' support for Dress Show, Dress Show will launch an airdrop activity in the Telegram group and provides welfare feedback for the potential customers.

Why does Dress Show focus on the NFT field?

With the explosive growth of blockchain technology, encrypted art and non-homogeneous tokens in the digital art market, the concept of digital art has been constantly remodeled and updated and has become a new economic system by itself, let different participants play their own roles on the platform. [Everything can be NFT] has also become an iconic Slogan in the encryption industry. According to data from NonFungible.com, from 2017 to 2020, after a round of bull and bear baptism, the total market value of NFT has rapidly increased from US$31 million to US$320 million. The rate exceeds 9 times, and the average growth rate reaches 300%. In addition, according to a report recently released by Protos, the peak value of NFT single-day trading has set an astonishing record of US$102 million this year. Some industry insiders even predict that the total market value of NFT this year can penetrate US$700 million.

NFT combined with blockchain technology is considered to be a true connection for constructing and achieving the unity of various virtual societies in the meta-universe. Today, the crypto world is spreading and growing like a prairie fire. The sharp increase in the size of the crypto market in the past year and the accompanying ecological rise and increase in new projects have brought vitality to the entire industry. More and more entrepreneurs are joining, and hundreds of millions of capital market bets. What can be seen is the amazing performance of the entire crypto market, what is invisible are the ideals and persistence of countless developers behind it. As a master of chain games + NFT, the chain game platform "Dress Show" created the NFT game world inspired by the two-dimensional animation. By opening the "blind box" to obtain dress up and generate unique NFT collections, it successfully went out of the circle. Really play to earn.

Game introduction:

Users can choose "dress up" or "put in backpack" for the various heads, clothes and scene decorations obtained by opening mystery box. Click on the dress to preview the effect, and the charm value of the character will be displayed in real time. Open "my backpack" to view all decorations of the player.

After the user finishes dressing up, NFT can be generated, and the characters can be matched with a set of the most distinctive dresses, and then they can participate in the show time.

All the NFT participating in ShowTime will display the current charm value. The NFT display area will combine the current charm value and the number of likes to make a ranking. The top three player NFT will be displayed on the "Show Time" stage, and the stage data will be updated daily.

At present, blockchain game + NFT is an emerging field for the world, but it is still a new trend in the art world. According to official news, the Dress Show project will be officially launched in the near future. We believe that Dress Show will become an important part of the blockchain game + NFT globalization process. While building a complete, efficient and standardized encrypted art NFT ecological closed loop, it will also promote the construction of NFT infrastructure and help blockchain games + NFT The industry has achieved rapid development. For early participating players, the platform will send out airdrop rewards.





Figure 1



To view an enhanced version of Figure 1, please visit:

Website: http://nftdress.show/

Telegram:https://t.me/dressshow

