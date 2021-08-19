

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - European stocks look set to open lower on Thursday as investors fret about surging coronavirus infections caused by the Delta variant and the Fed's July minutes that signaled a decision on a reduction of its bond-buying program could happen in 2021.



Fed Chair Jerome Powell's keynote speech at Jackson Hole Symposium next week may offer further clues about the timing of a taper announcement.



Asian markets tracked losses on Wall Street and gold prices fell, while the dollar reached multi-month highs against peers.



Oil extended losses into a sixth day on pandemic fears and data showing a surprise build in U.S. gasoline stockpiles.



It's a particularly quiet day ahead on the Eurozone's economic calendar. Across the Atlantic, trading may be impacted by reaction to reports on jobless claims and Philly FED manufacturing activity.



U.S. stocks fell for a second straight session overnight after minutes of the July 27-28 Fed meeting revealed an emerging consensus among policymakers to begin tapering asset purchases in coming months.



Fed officials widely concluded that the economy had reached its goal on inflation and was 'close to being satisfied' with the progress of job growth.



The Dow and the S&P 500 both lost about 1.1 percent while the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite index shed 0.9 percent.



European stocks ended mixed on Wednesday as investors reacted to inflation data in the U.K. and the euro zone area.



The pan European Stoxx 600 inched up 0.1 percent. The German DAX rose 0.3 percent while France's CAC 40 index gave up 0.7 percent and the U.K.'s FTSE 100 edged down 0.2 percent.



