Altona Rare Earths Plc - Appointment of Project Manager

19 August 2021

ALTONA RARE EARTHS PLC

("Altona" or "the Company")

APPOINTMENT OF PROJECT MANAGER

Altona (AQSE: ANR), a Rare Earths mining company focused on the evaluation and development of rare earths projects in Africa, is pleased to announce the appointment of Luis Veloso as Project Manager to the Company's Monte Muambe Project in Mozambique ahead of starting the exploration programme on 1 September 2021.

Luis, aged 38, is a qualified exploration geologist and environmental technician, and a board member of the Mozambican Geology and Mine Association. He has worked in Mozambique for the past 12 years, including spending 18 months as project geologist at Monte Muambe, between May 2011 and January 2013, where he was responsible for work planning, drilling, sampling and database management.

Christian Taylor-Wilkinson, Chief Executive of Altona, commented, "We are delighted that Luis has joined us to take on this important role at our first rare earths mining project. We believe he is the perfect fit to the team, due to his long-established knowledge of the mining environment in Mozambique, and his specific experience of our own project at Monte Muambe.

"The appointment comes at a key time for the Company as we are planning on commencing field activities on 1 September."

