Halide perovskites combined with conventional silicon could help solar break the 26% efficiency barrier - disrupting the technology without disrupting business systems.From pv magazine USA Researchers at Oxford PV, an Oxford University spinoff that focuses on perovskites, have been working on an efficiency solution that they said can help to scale up solar more rapidly. The group is using perovskites to squeeze more power out of solar cells, pushing past the "Shockley-Queisser" 26% efficiency barrier that is posed by conventional silicon materials. Perovskites fulfill all the optoelectronic requirements ...

