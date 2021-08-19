Systemair AB: Systemair's Interim Report for the first quarter will be presented on August 26

Press Release, 19 August 2021

Systemair ABs (NASDAQ OMX Stockholm: SYSR) Interim Report Q1 for the financial year 2021/22 will be published at 13:00 CET on August 26, 2021.



A telephone conference will be held at 13:30 CET on August 26, 2021. The report will be presented by Roland Kasper, CEO, and Anders Ulff, CFO.

In order to participate in the telephone conference:

Call 0200-883 685 alternative international call +46 8 566 426 51 and enter code 70809024# minutes before start.

The presentation will be published on group.systemair.com

For further information contact:

Roland Kasper, CEO, + 46 73 094 40 13

Anders Ulff, CFO, + 46 70 577 40 09

Systemair AB, SE-739 30 Skinnskatteberg, Sweden, +46 222 440 00, www.systemair.com

Systemair in brief

Systemair is a leading ventilation company with operations in 54 countries in Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, Asia, Australia and Africa. The Company had sales of SEK 8.5 billion in the 2020/21 financial year and employs approximately 6,400 people. Systemair has reported an operating profit every year since 1974, when the company was founded. Over the past 10 years, the Company's growth rate has averaged about 10 percent. Systemair helps to improve the indoor climate with the help of energy-efficient and sustainable products that reduce carbon dioxide emissions.

Systemair has well-established operations in growth markets. The Group's products are marketed under the Systemair, Frico, Fantech and Menerga brands. Systemair shares have been quoted on the Mid Cap List of the Nasdaq OMX Nordic Exchange in Stockholm since October 2007. The Group comprises about 90 companies.

Attachment