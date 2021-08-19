

AMSTERDAM (dpa-AFX) - The Dutch jobless rate fell marginally in July, data from the Central Bureau of Statistics showed on Thursday.



The ILO jobless rate for the 15-75 year old age group fell a seasonally adjusted 3.1 percent in July from 3.2 percent in June.



The number of unemployed persons declined to 289,000 in July from 297,000 in the preceding month, the agency said.



The unemployment rate among youth aged between 15 and 24 years, decreased to 7.3 percent in July from 7.6 percent in the previous month.



