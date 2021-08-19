- (PLX AI) - Medivir Q2 revenue SEK 900 thousand.
|Medivir Q2 EPS SEK -0.35
|MEDIVIR AB - INTERIM REPORT JANUARY - JUNE 2021
|Medivir strengthens the business development potential of remetinostat through renegotiated multi-party agreement
|MEDIVIR: Positive data from the remetinostat phase II study in basal cell carcinoma published in Clinical Cancer Research
|Data from Medivir's MIV-818 phase 1b study to be presented at the ESMO Congress
