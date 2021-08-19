Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - August 19, 2021) - Reliq Health Technologies Inc. (TSXV: RHT) (OTC Pink: RQHTF) (WKN: A2AJTB), a rapidly growing global telemedicine company, has expanded its proprietary iUGO Care platform to include HIV patients. Based in Hamilton, Ontario, with offices in Florida and Texas, Reliq specializes in developing innovative Virtual Care solutions for the multi-billion dollar healthcare market. In response to customer demand, the company has expanded its proprietary iUGO Care platform to support Medicare-funded Remote Patient Monitoring (RPM), Chronic Care Management (CCM) and Behavioural Health Integration (BHI) services provide by clinicians treating HIV patients.

The company's powerful iUGO Care technology platform is a comprehensive SaaS solution that allows complex chronic disease patients to receive high-quality care in the home or other community-based setting thereby improving health outcomes, enhancing the quality of life for patients and families, and reducing the cost of care delivery.

iUGO Care provides real-time access to remote patient monitoring data, allowing for timely interventions by the care team to prevent costly hospital readmissions and emergency room visits.

Dr. Lisa Crossley, CEO, stated: "There are over 1.2 Million people in the US currently living with HIV. Roughly 80% of these patients are under age 65 but qualify for Medicare due to disability, and since all individuals over age 65 are covered by Medicare the vast majority of individuals living with HIV qualify for Medicare-funded virtual care services delivered using the iUGO Care platform. People living with HIV are more likely to experience early onset of age-related illnesses such as cardiovascular disease, diabetes and kidney disease, and tend to be more severely affected than their age-matched counterparts who do not have HIV. A large percentage of these patients do not have primary care physicians but instead rely on specialized HIV clinics for all of their healthcare. Historically these clinics have been underfunded and understaffed, which led to requests from clinic staff to have Reliq expand our iUGO Care platform to enable them to better serve HIV patients through virtual care. The expansion to our platform allows clinicians to leverage Medicare-funded virtual care programs like Remote Patient Monitoring, Chronic Care Management and Behavioural Health Integration to provide high quality, proactive care to HIV patients while generating new revenue streams for their clinics."

The average HIV clinic will receive an additional $372 USD per patient per month by deploying iUGO Care, while improving health outcomes and quality of life for HIV patients. Reliq expects to begin onboarding HIV patients this fall, at an average revenue of $65 USD per patient per month for the Company.

For more information, please visit the company's website, www.ReliqHealth.com or email IR@ReliqHealth.com. Investor Relations in the United States is handled by Ben Shamsian of Lytham Partners, who can be reached at 649-829-9701 or by email at shamsian@LythamPartners.com.

