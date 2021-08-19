Anzeige
WKN: A0MVY2 ISIN: US55953Q2021 Ticker-Symbol: 5M71 
Tradegate
19.08.21
10:07 Uhr
12,900 Euro
+0,100
+0,78 %
Branche
Handel/E-Commerce
Aktienmarkt
Russian D. Index
1-Jahres-Chart
MAGNIT PJSC GDR Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
MAGNIT PJSC GDR 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
12,80013,00010:49
12,80012,90010:18
Dow Jones News
19.08.2021 | 09:31
87 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Magnit reports 7.7% total sales growth and 7.0% EBITDA margin in 1H 2021

DJ Magnit reports 7.7% total sales growth and 7.0% EBITDA margin in 1H 2021

MAGNIT PJSC (MGNT) Magnit reports 7.7% total sales growth and 7.0% EBITDA margin in 1H 2021 19-Aug-2021 / 09:59 MSK Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement that contains inside information according to REGULATION (EU) No 596/2014 (MAR), transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Magnit Reports 7.7% total sales growth and 7.0% EBITDA margin in 1H 2021 Krasnodar, Russia (August 19, 2021): Magnit PJSC (MOEX and LSE: MGNT; the Company), one of Russia's leading retailers, announces its reviewed 1H 2021 financial results prepared in accordance with IFRS. 

1H 2021 Key Operational and Financial Highlights 
 
          -- Total revenue increased by 7.7% y-o-y to RUB 822.2 billion; 
7.7%        -- Net retail sales reached RUB 801.6 billion increasing 7.7% y-o-y; 
          -- LFL[1] sales growth of 4.7% driven by 4.7% average ticket growth; 
TOTAL REVENUE 
growth 
 
          -- The Company opened 926 stores[2] on gross basis (549 convenience stores, two supermarkets 
         and 375 drogeries). As part of the Company's ongoing efficiency improvement campaign, 146 stores were 
         closed resulting in a net store addition of 780. As of June 30, 2021 the total store base was 22,344; 
 
          -- Selling space increase of 252 thousand sq. m. bringing total selling space to 7,748 
         thousand sq. m. (6.3% y-o-y growth); 
          -- The Company redesigned 243 stores (219 convenience stores and 24 supermarkets). As at June 
         30, 2021, 74% of convenience stores, 34% of supermarkets and 59% of drogeries are either new or 
         refurbished; 
          -- Gross profit increased by 7.3% y-o-y to RUB 192.6 billion with a margin of 23.4% as a 
         result of better promo margin, lower shrinkage and favorable format mix partially offset by slightly 
7.0%       higher supply chain costs and promotional share; 
          -- Cash SG&A[3] expenses as a percentage of sales increased by 16 bps to 17.6% on higher 
EBITDA margin   marketing costs and negative impact of stores in the 'ramp-up' phase partially offset by lower rent 
         costs. 
 
 
          -- EBITDA was RUB 57.9 billion with a 7.0% margin driven by gross margin dynamics and strict 
1.2x       cost control; 
          -- Net income of RUB 22.9 billion with a margin of 2.8%; 
net debt /     -- As of June 30, 2021 Net Debt was RUB 136.1 billion. Net Debt / EBITDA ratio was 1.2x. 
ebitda ratio 
 
       Key events after the reported period 
          -- Magnit started making ready-to-eat products for its convenience stores in Magnit Family 
         supermarkets; 
BBB        -- Magnit rented a new distribution center in Moscow region to improve the efficiency of its 
         logistics in the region; 
Magnit's      -- MSCI increased Magnit's ESG rating score up to the BBB level; 
rating by     -- The Board considered shareholders' proposals regarding the nomination of candidates to be 
MSCI       elected to the PJSC Magnit Board of Directors at the upcoming EGM of PJSC Magnit to be held on 
         September 9, 2021 and approved the list of candidates; Financial Results for 1H 2021 
             IAS 17         IFRS 16 
RUB mln          1H 2021 1H 2020 Change 1H 2021 1H 2020 Change 
Total Revenue       822,230 763,361 7.7%  822,230 763,361 7.7% 
Retail          801,592 743,959 7.7%  801,592 743,959 7.7% 
Wholesale         20,638 19,403 6.4%  20,638 19,403 6.4% 
Gross Profit       192,571 179,522 7.3%  192,586 179,522 7.3% 
Gross Margin, %      23.4%  23.5%  -10 bps 23.4%  23.5%  -9 bps 
SG&A, % of Sales     -20.4% -20.5% 4 bps  -18.9% -19.1% 15 bps 
EBITDA pre LTI[4]     58,603 53,570 9.4%  95,038 88,194 7.8% 
EBITDA Margin pre LTI, % 7.1%  7.0%  11 bps 11.6%  11.6%  1 bps 
EBITDA          57,928 53,220 8.8%  94,363 87,845 7.4% 
EBITDA Margin, %     7.0%  7.0%  7 bps  11.5%  11.5%  -3 bps 
EBIT           34,695 30,137 15.1%  49,107 42,772 14.8% 
EBIT Margin, %      4.2%  3.9%  27 bps 6.0%  5.6%  37 bps 
Net Finance Costs     -5,371 -7,274 -26.2% -20,601 -22,994 -10.4% 
FX Gain/ (Loss)      444   -824  -153.9% 454   -920  -149.4% 
Profit before Tax     29,768 22,039 35.1%  28,959 18,858 53.6% 
Taxes           -6,820 -4,995 36.5%  -6,660 -4,359 52.8% 
Net Income        22,948 17,044 34.6%  22,300 14,500 53.8% 
Net Income Margin, %   2.8%  2.2%  56 bps 2.7%  1.9%  81 bps 
 
 
 
23.4% 
Gross margin Total revenue in 1H 2021 increased by 7.7% driven by net retail sales growth by 7.7% and wholesale 
       revenue increase by 6.4%. Wholesale operations accounted for 2.5% of total sales. 
in 1H 2021 
 
 
       Gross Profit in 1H 2021 increased by 7.3% y-o-y to RUB 192.6 billion with a margin of 23.4% as a result 
       of better promotional margin, lower shrinkage and favorable format mix. This was partially offset by 
       slightly higher supply chain costs and higher penetration of Magnit's loyalty program. Format mix 
       positively impacted gross margin, with the share of Magnit's high-margin drogerie business growing to 
       8.8% in 1H 2021 and 2.5% share of wholesale operations (flat y-o-y). Promotional intensity was slightly 
       higher y-o-y due to weak comparatives and normalizing shopping patterns, with different consumption 
       trends (including forward buying of dry food) in the same period of the last year. This resulted in a 
       gross profit margin reduction of 10 bps y-o-y, reflecting a strong comparative performance during the 
       prior year, and one-off effects of the last year comparable period. 
 
 
 
       During the 1H 2021 the number of active loyalty card users exceeded 50 million. Company-wide, the share 
       of tickets using the loyalty card was 50% with sales penetration of 65%. The loyalty program continues to 
       deliver positive cross-format gains with sustainable growth of customers visiting 2+ store formats (41% 
       of Magnit customer base at the end of the reported period). 
 
       Transportation expenses grew by 13 bps y-o-y due to a continued increase of on-shelf availability and 
       higher transportation costs driven by the increase in container shipping tariffs in the international and 
       domestic markets. 
 
       Alongside the growing share of fresh products and overall improvement of on-shelf availability, shrinkage 
       as a proportion of sales decreased further by 44 bps y-o-y. This was driven by ongoing optimization of 
       supply chain processes, renegotiation of quality standards with suppliers and other initiatives. 
44 bps 
y-o-y 
reduction of 
shrinkage 
 
               IAS 17          IFRS 16 
RUB mln           1H 2021 1H 2020 Change  1H 2021 1H 2020 Change 
Staff costs         75,429 70,255 7.4%   75,429 70,255 7.4% 
as a % of sales       9.2%  9.2%  -3 ?.?. 9.2%  9.2%  -3 ?.?. 
Rent             35,348 33,636 5.1%   863   896   -3.7% 
as a % of sales       4.3%  4.4%  -11 ?.?. 0.1%  0.1%  -1 ?.?. 
Deprecitation & amortization 23,234 23,083 0.7%   45,256 45,072 0.4% 
as a % of sales       2.8%  3.0%  -20 ?.?. 5.5%  5.9%  -40 ?.?. 
Utilities          15,420 14,112 9.3%   15,420 14,112 9.3% 
as a % of sales       1.9%  1.8%  3 ?.?.  1.9%  1.8%  3 ?.?. 
Advertising         3,934  2,316  69.8%  3,934  2,316  69.8% 
as a % of sales       0.5%  0.3%  18 ?.?. 0.5%  0.3%  18 ?.?. 
Other expenses        3,521  2,831  24.4%  3,521  2,831  24.4% 
as a % of sales       0.4%  0.4%  6 ?.?.  0.4%  0.4%  6 ?.?. 
Bank Services        3,891  3,653  6.5%   3,891  3,653  6.5% 
as a % of sales       0.5%  0.5%  -1 ?.?. 0.5%  0.5%  -1 ?.?. 
Repair & maintenance     3,299  2,895  13.9%  3,299  2,895  13.9% 
as a % of sales       0.4%  0.4%  2 ?.?.  0.4%  0.4%  2 ?.?. 
Taxes, other than income tax 1,447  1,579  -8.4%  1,447  1,579  -8.4% 
as a % of sales       0.2%  0.2%  -3 ?.?. 0.2%  0.2%  -3 ?.?. 
Packaging & raw materials  2,523  1,966  28.3%  2,523  1,966  28.3% 
as a % of sales       0.3%  0.3%  5 ?.?.  0.3%  0.3%  5 ?.?. 
Total SG&A          168,045 156,327 7.5%   155,583 145,576 6.9% 
as a % of sales       20.4%  20.5%  -4 ?.?. 18.9%  19.1%  -15 ?.?. 
Cash SG&A (excl. D&A)    144,811 133,244 8.7%   110,327 100,504 9.8% 
as a % of sales       17.6%  17.5%  16 ?.?. 13.4%  13.2%  25 ?.?. 
 
 
 
17.6% 
Cash SG&A 
expenses 
in 1H 2021  SG&A costs were controlled and remained almost flat y-o-y as a percent of sales (20.4%). 
 
       Cash SG&A expenses as a percentage of sales increased by 16 bps to 17.6% on higher marketing costs and 
       negative impact by stores in the 'ramp-up' phase partially offset by lower rent costs. 
 
 
 
       Advertising expenses increased by 18 bps y-o-y to 0.5% as a percent of sales on higher marketing 
       activities including digital marketing and loyalty campaigns. 
 
       Rental costs as a percent of sales decreased by 11 bps y-o-y to 4.3% driven by higher sales density, 
       improved lease terms with landlords and the closing of inefficient stores. This was achieved despite the 
       increased share of leased selling space to 78.7% in 1H 2021 vs 77.4% a year ago. 
 
       Staff costs as a percent of sales remained flat y-o-y at 9.2%. Higher productivity of in-store personnel, 
       especially in convenience and drogerie formats, on-going automation of business processes partially 
       offset additional pressure from new stores in the 'ramp-up' phase and slightly higher staff rotation due 
       to pandemic last year. 
 
 
 
       Packaging and raw materials expenses increased by 5 bps y-o-y to 0.3% as a percent of sales reflecting 
       the ongoing provision of means of sanitary protection to customers and employees during the COVID-19 
       pandemic. 
 
 
 
       Utilities, repair and maintenance, bank and tax expenses remained broadly flat as a percent of sales 
       y-o-y. 
 
       Other costs increased by 6 bps y-o-y to 0.4% as a percent of sales on higher advisory services and 
       software maintenance. 
 
 
7.0% 
       As a result, EBITDA was RUB 57.9 billion with a 7.0% margin, driven by gross margin dynamics and strict 
ebitda margin cost control. LTI expenses in the reported period stood at 0.08% of sales - as a result EBITDA margin 
in 1H 2021  pre-LTI was 7.1%. 
 
       Despite the acceleration in store openings (which started in 4Q last year) and their 'ramp-up' period, 
       depreciation as a percent of sales reduced by 20 bps y-o-y to 2.8% as most of the newly opened stores 
       were leased. 
 
       As a result, operating profit in 1H 2021 stood at RUB 34.7 billion with 4.2% EBIT margin. 
 
       The Company increased its total debt by RUB 99.4 billion in the reported period by means of long-term 
       bank loans and bond issuance to finance accelerated expansion and the acquisition of the Dixy retail 
       chain. This increase happened during the period of growing market rates. As a result, average cost of 
       debt increased to 6.4% (12 bps y-o-y). Higher cost of debt and the total amount of borrowings were netted 
       by the increase in interest income. This led to the decrease of net finance costs in 1H 2021 by 26.2% (or 
       30 bps) y-o-y to RUB 5.4 billion. The Company's debt profile improved further through an increased share 
       of long-term borrowings and record long debt maturity of 24 months (vs 21 months a quarter ago). 
 
       In 1H 2021 the Company reported FX gain in the amount of RUB 0.4 billion related to direct import 
       operations. 
 
 
 
       Income tax in 1H 2021 was RUB 6.8 billion with effective tax rate of 22.9%. 
 
 
 
       As a result, net income in 1H 2021 increased by 34.6% y-o-y and stood at RUB 22.9 billion. Net income 
       margin increased by 56 bps y-o-y to 2.8%. 
 
 
2.8% 
Net income 
margin 
in 1H 2021

Balance Sheet and Cash Flows Financial Position Highlights (IFRS 16) 

RUB mln                               30.06.2021 31.12.2020 30.06.2020 
Non-current assets                          684,767  678,461  679,086 
Inventories                             199,744  205,949  219,236 
Trade and other receivables                     12,329   8,564   9,949 
Cash and cash equivalents                      129,370  44,700   21,149 
Other current assets                         6,735   7,718   5,851 
Assets                                1,032,945 945,392  935,272 
Equity                                181,798  182,889  188,030 
Long-term borrowings                         222,930  147,695  117,389 
Other long-term liabilities                     335,431  330,535  330,867 
Trade and other payables                       163,443  184,325  138,461 
Short-term borrowings and short-term portion of long-term borrowings 42,560   18,392   91,204 
Other short-term liabilities                     86,783   81,557   69,320 
Equity and liabilities                        1,032,945 945,392  935,272 
       Despite ongoing improvement to on-shelf availability, the 39 bps increase of share of drogerie format as 
       a percent of net retail sales, supplier inflation and total sales growth of 7.7%, inventories decreased 
11.2     by RUB 19.5 billion vs June 30, 2020 and stood at 199.7 billion. This was driven by a number of projects 
       launched in 2020 including the reduction of slow-moving items, assortment harmonization and IT solutions 
DAYS     aimed at better on-shelf availability and promotion forecasting. 
y-o-y 
optimisation 
of      Trade and other payables grew by RUB 25.0 billion vs June 30, 2020 and stood at RUB 163.4 billion driven 
inventories  by higher sales and increased payment days. Accounts receivables increased by RUB 2.4 billion vs June 30, 
[5]      2020 and stood at RUB 12.3 billion due to higher sales and improved commercial terms with suppliers.

Debt Composition and Leverage 

June 30, 2021 December 31, 2020 June 30, 2020 
IAS 17 
Total Debt, RUB billion 265.5     166.1       208.6 
Long-Term Debt      222.9     147.7       117.4 
Short-Term Debt     42.6     18.4       91.2 
Net Debt, RUB billion  136.1     121.4       187.4 
Net Debt/EBITDA     1.2x     1.1?       2.0? 
IFRS 16 
Net Debt, RUB billion  498.9     479.0       538.8 
Net Debt/EBITDA     2.7x     2.7x       3.3 
       Gross Debt increased by RUB 56.9 billion or by 27.3% compared to the end of 1H 2020 on the back of 
       additional borrowings to finance accelerated expansion and the acquisition of the Dixy retail chain and 
1.2x     reached RUB 265.5 billion as at June 30, 2021. Cash position substantially increased to RUB 129.4 billion 
       as at June 30, 2021 compared to RUB 21.1 billion as at June 30, 2020. As a result, Net Debt decreased by 
net debt/   27.4% y-o-y to RUB 136.1 billion as at June 30, 2021. 
ebitda 
as of June 
30, 2021 
       The Company's debt is fully RUB denominated, matching revenue structure. The Net Debt to EBITDA ratio was 
(IAS 17)   1.2x as at June 30, 2021 vs 2.0x as at June 30, 2021.

Cash Flow Statement for 1H 2021 

IAS 17         IFRS 16 
million RUB                        1H 2021 1H 2020 Change 1H 2021 1H 2020 Change 
Operating cash flows before working capital changes    59,079 53,993 9.4%  93,578 86,733 7.9% 
Changes in working capital                 -14,864 -28,777 -48.3% -14,516 -28,014 -48.2% 
Net Interest and income tax paid              -12,462 -10,781 15.6% -27,693 -26,501 4.5% 
Net cash from operating activities             31,753 14,434 120.0% 51,370 32,217 59.4% 
Net cash used in investing activities           -22,259 -11,312 96.8% -21,945 -11,393 92.6% 
Net cash generated / (used) from/(in) financing activities 75,170 9,126  723.7% 55,238 -8,576 -744.1% 
Effect of exchange rate changes on cash & cash equivalents 7    0    n/a  7    0    n/a 
Net cash increase / (decrease)               84,670 12,248 591.3% 84,670 12,248 591.3% 
       The Company's cash flows from operating activities before changes in working capital in 1H 2021 equaled 
       to RUB 59.1 billion, which was RUB 5.1 billion or 9.4% higher y-o-y. The change in working capital 
       improved to RUB -14.9 billion from RUB -28.8 billion in 1H 2020 as a result of a decrease in inventory 
       and higher y-o-y trade and other payables. 
 
       Net interest and income tax paid in 1H 2021 increased by RUB 1.7 billion or 15.6% to RUB 12.5 billion. 
       Net interest expenses decreased by 19.1% y-o-y to RUB 5.3 billion in 1H 2021 due to lower 
       average-weighted amount of borrowings and higher average amount of cash on bank accounts during the 
       reported period. Income tax paid for 1H 2021 increased to RUB 7.2 billion. 
 
       With this net cash flow from operating activities in 1H 2021 increased by 120.0% to RUB 31.8 billion as a 
       result of positive movement of working capital and lower interest paid. 
32 
 
RUB billion 
       Net cash used in investing activities predominantly composed of capital expenditures increased by 96.8% 
net Cash   to RUB 22.3 billion in 1H 2021 due to acceleration of expansion program. 
generated by 
operations 
       Total capital expenditures for the first six months of 2021 stood at RUB 25.6 billion vs RUB 12.3 billion 
       in 1H 2020 (up 2.0x y-o-y). Capex is expected to increase further in the second half of the year in line 
       with the calendarization of the store opening and redesign process with the latter accelerating further 
       in the second half of the year. 
 
       In 1H 2021 net cash generated from financing activities was RUB 75.2 billion vs RUB 9.1 billion generated 
       in 1H 2020 driven by dynamics of proceeds from borrowings. In 1H 2021 the Company paid dividends in the 
       amount of RUB 24.1 billion[6]. 
 
       As a result of factors mentioned above net cash position in 1H 2021 increased by RUB 108.2 billion to RUB 
       129.4 billion as of June 30, 2021. 
 FY 2021 Guidance 
            Magnit confirms its full year store opening, redesign and capex guidance published on February 
            4th, 2021. 
 
2,000          In 2021 Magnit plans to open around 2,000 stores of different format on a gross basis as part 
            of its organic expansion and redesign about 700 stores. Capital expenditures is expected to be 
stores on gross basis  approximately RUB 60-65 billion[7]. 
to be opened by magnit 
organically in 2021   Based on further detailed analysis of the performance of newly acquired Dixy stores, respective 
            instruction of the Federal Antimonopoly Service[8] and overlap with existing network, the 
            Company may potentially take a decision to slightly adjust its organic store opening program in 
            the respective regions. It is expected that any adjustment will not lead to material impact on 
            the Company's development plans.

Note: 1. This announcement contains inside information disclosed in accordance with the Market Abuse Regulationeffective from July 3, 2016. 2. Please note that there may be small variations in calculation of totals, subtotals, and/or percentagechange due to rounding of decimals. 

For further information, please contact: 
 
       Dina Chistyak 
       Director for Investor Relations 
       dina_chistyak@magnit.ru 
 
       Office: +7 (861) 210 9810 x 15101 
 
       Media Inquiries          Twitter 
       press@magnit.ru          @MagnitIR 
 
       Note to editors 
 
       Public Joint Stock Company "Magnit" is one of Russia's leading retailers. Founded in 1994, the company is 
       headquartered in the southern Russian city of Krasnodar. As of June 30, 2021, Magnit operated 39 
       distribution centers and 22,344 stores (15,348 convenience, 469 supermarkets and 6,527 drogerie stores) 
       in 3,802 cities and towns throughout 7 federal regions of the Russian Federation. 
       In accordance with the reviewed IFRS 16 results for 1H 2021, Magnit had revenues of RUB 822.2 billion and 
       an EBITDA of RUB 94.4 billion. Magnit's local shares are traded on the Moscow Exchange (MOEX: MGNT) and 
       its GDRs on the London Stock Exchange (LSE: MGNT) and it has a credit rating from Standard & Poor's of 
       BB. 
       Forward-looking statements 
 
       This document contains or may contain forward-looking statements that may or may not prove accurate. For 
       example, statements regarding expected sales growth rate and/or store openings are forward-looking 
       statements. Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other important 
       factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from what is expressed or implied by the 
       statements. Any forward-looking statement is based on information available to Magnit as of the date of 
       the statement. All written or oral forward-looking statements attributable to Magnit are qualified by 
       this caution. Magnit does not undertake any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statement 
       to reflect any change in circumstances.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

[1] LFL calculation base includes stores, which have been operating for 12 months since its first day of sales. LFL sales growth and average ticket growth are calculated based on sales turnover including VAT.

[2] The number of stores does not include pharmacies

[3] Selling, general and administrative expenses excluding depreciation and amortization

[4] LTI - Long-Term Incentive Program

[5] Inventory turnover days = ((inventories as of 31.03.2021 + inventories as of 30.06.2021)/2/cost of goods sold for 2Q 2021) x 91

[6] Excluding intercompany transactions between PJSC Magnit and JSC Tander

[7] Does not include RUB 87.6 billion spent on DIXY acquisition

[8] FAS prescription to one-time reduce market share limit of 35% in 22 municipalities in the North-West and Central regions till 1st July 2022

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:      US55953Q2021 
Category Code: MSCU 
TIDM:      MGNT 
LEI Code:    2534009KKPTVL99W2Y12 
OAM Categories: 2.2. Inside information 
Sequence No.:  120316 
EQS News ID:  1227553 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1227553&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

August 19, 2021 02:59 ET (06:59 GMT)

© 2021 Dow Jones News
