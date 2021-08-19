DJ Magnit reports 7.7% total sales growth and 7.0% EBITDA margin in 1H 2021

MAGNIT PJSC (MGNT) Magnit reports 7.7% total sales growth and 7.0% EBITDA margin in 1H 2021 19-Aug-2021 / 09:59 MSK Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement that contains inside information according to REGULATION (EU) No 596/2014 (MAR), transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Magnit Reports 7.7% total sales growth and 7.0% EBITDA margin in 1H 2021 Krasnodar, Russia (August 19, 2021): Magnit PJSC (MOEX and LSE: MGNT; the Company), one of Russia's leading retailers, announces its reviewed 1H 2021 financial results prepared in accordance with IFRS.

1H 2021 Key Operational and Financial Highlights -- Total revenue increased by 7.7% y-o-y to RUB 822.2 billion; 7.7% -- Net retail sales reached RUB 801.6 billion increasing 7.7% y-o-y; -- LFL[1] sales growth of 4.7% driven by 4.7% average ticket growth; TOTAL REVENUE growth -- The Company opened 926 stores[2] on gross basis (549 convenience stores, two supermarkets and 375 drogeries). As part of the Company's ongoing efficiency improvement campaign, 146 stores were closed resulting in a net store addition of 780. As of June 30, 2021 the total store base was 22,344; -- Selling space increase of 252 thousand sq. m. bringing total selling space to 7,748 thousand sq. m. (6.3% y-o-y growth); -- The Company redesigned 243 stores (219 convenience stores and 24 supermarkets). As at June 30, 2021, 74% of convenience stores, 34% of supermarkets and 59% of drogeries are either new or refurbished; -- Gross profit increased by 7.3% y-o-y to RUB 192.6 billion with a margin of 23.4% as a result of better promo margin, lower shrinkage and favorable format mix partially offset by slightly 7.0% higher supply chain costs and promotional share; -- Cash SG&A[3] expenses as a percentage of sales increased by 16 bps to 17.6% on higher EBITDA margin marketing costs and negative impact of stores in the 'ramp-up' phase partially offset by lower rent costs. -- EBITDA was RUB 57.9 billion with a 7.0% margin driven by gross margin dynamics and strict 1.2x cost control; -- Net income of RUB 22.9 billion with a margin of 2.8%; net debt / -- As of June 30, 2021 Net Debt was RUB 136.1 billion. Net Debt / EBITDA ratio was 1.2x. ebitda ratio Key events after the reported period -- Magnit started making ready-to-eat products for its convenience stores in Magnit Family supermarkets; BBB -- Magnit rented a new distribution center in Moscow region to improve the efficiency of its logistics in the region; Magnit's -- MSCI increased Magnit's ESG rating score up to the BBB level; rating by -- The Board considered shareholders' proposals regarding the nomination of candidates to be MSCI elected to the PJSC Magnit Board of Directors at the upcoming EGM of PJSC Magnit to be held on September 9, 2021 and approved the list of candidates; Financial Results for 1H 2021 IAS 17 IFRS 16 RUB mln 1H 2021 1H 2020 Change 1H 2021 1H 2020 Change Total Revenue 822,230 763,361 7.7% 822,230 763,361 7.7% Retail 801,592 743,959 7.7% 801,592 743,959 7.7% Wholesale 20,638 19,403 6.4% 20,638 19,403 6.4% Gross Profit 192,571 179,522 7.3% 192,586 179,522 7.3% Gross Margin, % 23.4% 23.5% -10 bps 23.4% 23.5% -9 bps SG&A, % of Sales -20.4% -20.5% 4 bps -18.9% -19.1% 15 bps EBITDA pre LTI[4] 58,603 53,570 9.4% 95,038 88,194 7.8% EBITDA Margin pre LTI, % 7.1% 7.0% 11 bps 11.6% 11.6% 1 bps EBITDA 57,928 53,220 8.8% 94,363 87,845 7.4% EBITDA Margin, % 7.0% 7.0% 7 bps 11.5% 11.5% -3 bps EBIT 34,695 30,137 15.1% 49,107 42,772 14.8% EBIT Margin, % 4.2% 3.9% 27 bps 6.0% 5.6% 37 bps Net Finance Costs -5,371 -7,274 -26.2% -20,601 -22,994 -10.4% FX Gain/ (Loss) 444 -824 -153.9% 454 -920 -149.4% Profit before Tax 29,768 22,039 35.1% 28,959 18,858 53.6% Taxes -6,820 -4,995 36.5% -6,660 -4,359 52.8% Net Income 22,948 17,044 34.6% 22,300 14,500 53.8% Net Income Margin, % 2.8% 2.2% 56 bps 2.7% 1.9% 81 bps 23.4% Gross margin Total revenue in 1H 2021 increased by 7.7% driven by net retail sales growth by 7.7% and wholesale revenue increase by 6.4%. Wholesale operations accounted for 2.5% of total sales. in 1H 2021 Gross Profit in 1H 2021 increased by 7.3% y-o-y to RUB 192.6 billion with a margin of 23.4% as a result of better promotional margin, lower shrinkage and favorable format mix. This was partially offset by slightly higher supply chain costs and higher penetration of Magnit's loyalty program. Format mix positively impacted gross margin, with the share of Magnit's high-margin drogerie business growing to 8.8% in 1H 2021 and 2.5% share of wholesale operations (flat y-o-y). Promotional intensity was slightly higher y-o-y due to weak comparatives and normalizing shopping patterns, with different consumption trends (including forward buying of dry food) in the same period of the last year. This resulted in a gross profit margin reduction of 10 bps y-o-y, reflecting a strong comparative performance during the prior year, and one-off effects of the last year comparable period. During the 1H 2021 the number of active loyalty card users exceeded 50 million. Company-wide, the share of tickets using the loyalty card was 50% with sales penetration of 65%. The loyalty program continues to deliver positive cross-format gains with sustainable growth of customers visiting 2+ store formats (41% of Magnit customer base at the end of the reported period). Transportation expenses grew by 13 bps y-o-y due to a continued increase of on-shelf availability and higher transportation costs driven by the increase in container shipping tariffs in the international and domestic markets. Alongside the growing share of fresh products and overall improvement of on-shelf availability, shrinkage as a proportion of sales decreased further by 44 bps y-o-y. This was driven by ongoing optimization of supply chain processes, renegotiation of quality standards with suppliers and other initiatives. 44 bps y-o-y reduction of shrinkage IAS 17 IFRS 16 RUB mln 1H 2021 1H 2020 Change 1H 2021 1H 2020 Change Staff costs 75,429 70,255 7.4% 75,429 70,255 7.4% as a % of sales 9.2% 9.2% -3 ?.?. 9.2% 9.2% -3 ?.?. Rent 35,348 33,636 5.1% 863 896 -3.7% as a % of sales 4.3% 4.4% -11 ?.?. 0.1% 0.1% -1 ?.?. Deprecitation & amortization 23,234 23,083 0.7% 45,256 45,072 0.4% as a % of sales 2.8% 3.0% -20 ?.?. 5.5% 5.9% -40 ?.?. Utilities 15,420 14,112 9.3% 15,420 14,112 9.3% as a % of sales 1.9% 1.8% 3 ?.?. 1.9% 1.8% 3 ?.?. Advertising 3,934 2,316 69.8% 3,934 2,316 69.8% as a % of sales 0.5% 0.3% 18 ?.?. 0.5% 0.3% 18 ?.?. Other expenses 3,521 2,831 24.4% 3,521 2,831 24.4% as a % of sales 0.4% 0.4% 6 ?.?. 0.4% 0.4% 6 ?.?. Bank Services 3,891 3,653 6.5% 3,891 3,653 6.5% as a % of sales 0.5% 0.5% -1 ?.?. 0.5% 0.5% -1 ?.?. Repair & maintenance 3,299 2,895 13.9% 3,299 2,895 13.9% as a % of sales 0.4% 0.4% 2 ?.?. 0.4% 0.4% 2 ?.?. Taxes, other than income tax 1,447 1,579 -8.4% 1,447 1,579 -8.4% as a % of sales 0.2% 0.2% -3 ?.?. 0.2% 0.2% -3 ?.?. Packaging & raw materials 2,523 1,966 28.3% 2,523 1,966 28.3% as a % of sales 0.3% 0.3% 5 ?.?. 0.3% 0.3% 5 ?.?. Total SG&A 168,045 156,327 7.5% 155,583 145,576 6.9% as a % of sales 20.4% 20.5% -4 ?.?. 18.9% 19.1% -15 ?.?. Cash SG&A (excl. D&A) 144,811 133,244 8.7% 110,327 100,504 9.8% as a % of sales 17.6% 17.5% 16 ?.?. 13.4% 13.2% 25 ?.?. 17.6% Cash SG&A expenses in 1H 2021 SG&A costs were controlled and remained almost flat y-o-y as a percent of sales (20.4%). Cash SG&A expenses as a percentage of sales increased by 16 bps to 17.6% on higher marketing costs and negative impact by stores in the 'ramp-up' phase partially offset by lower rent costs. Advertising expenses increased by 18 bps y-o-y to 0.5% as a percent of sales on higher marketing activities including digital marketing and loyalty campaigns. Rental costs as a percent of sales decreased by 11 bps y-o-y to 4.3% driven by higher sales density, improved lease terms with landlords and the closing of inefficient stores. This was achieved despite the increased share of leased selling space to 78.7% in 1H 2021 vs 77.4% a year ago. Staff costs as a percent of sales remained flat y-o-y at 9.2%. Higher productivity of in-store personnel, especially in convenience and drogerie formats, on-going automation of business processes partially offset additional pressure from new stores in the 'ramp-up' phase and slightly higher staff rotation due to pandemic last year. Packaging and raw materials expenses increased by 5 bps y-o-y to 0.3% as a percent of sales reflecting the ongoing provision of means of sanitary protection to customers and employees during the COVID-19 pandemic. Utilities, repair and maintenance, bank and tax expenses remained broadly flat as a percent of sales y-o-y. Other costs increased by 6 bps y-o-y to 0.4% as a percent of sales on higher advisory services and software maintenance. 7.0% As a result, EBITDA was RUB 57.9 billion with a 7.0% margin, driven by gross margin dynamics and strict ebitda margin cost control. LTI expenses in the reported period stood at 0.08% of sales - as a result EBITDA margin in 1H 2021 pre-LTI was 7.1%. Despite the acceleration in store openings (which started in 4Q last year) and their 'ramp-up' period, depreciation as a percent of sales reduced by 20 bps y-o-y to 2.8% as most of the newly opened stores were leased. As a result, operating profit in 1H 2021 stood at RUB 34.7 billion with 4.2% EBIT margin. The Company increased its total debt by RUB 99.4 billion in the reported period by means of long-term bank loans and bond issuance to finance accelerated expansion and the acquisition of the Dixy retail chain. This increase happened during the period of growing market rates. As a result, average cost of debt increased to 6.4% (12 bps y-o-y). Higher cost of debt and the total amount of borrowings were netted by the increase in interest income. This led to the decrease of net finance costs in 1H 2021 by 26.2% (or 30 bps) y-o-y to RUB 5.4 billion. The Company's debt profile improved further through an increased share of long-term borrowings and record long debt maturity of 24 months (vs 21 months a quarter ago). In 1H 2021 the Company reported FX gain in the amount of RUB 0.4 billion related to direct import operations. Income tax in 1H 2021 was RUB 6.8 billion with effective tax rate of 22.9%. As a result, net income in 1H 2021 increased by 34.6% y-o-y and stood at RUB 22.9 billion. Net income margin increased by 56 bps y-o-y to 2.8%. 2.8% Net income margin in 1H 2021

Balance Sheet and Cash Flows Financial Position Highlights (IFRS 16)

RUB mln 30.06.2021 31.12.2020 30.06.2020 Non-current assets 684,767 678,461 679,086 Inventories 199,744 205,949 219,236 Trade and other receivables 12,329 8,564 9,949 Cash and cash equivalents 129,370 44,700 21,149 Other current assets 6,735 7,718 5,851 Assets 1,032,945 945,392 935,272 Equity 181,798 182,889 188,030 Long-term borrowings 222,930 147,695 117,389 Other long-term liabilities 335,431 330,535 330,867 Trade and other payables 163,443 184,325 138,461 Short-term borrowings and short-term portion of long-term borrowings 42,560 18,392 91,204 Other short-term liabilities 86,783 81,557 69,320 Equity and liabilities 1,032,945 945,392 935,272 Despite ongoing improvement to on-shelf availability, the 39 bps increase of share of drogerie format as a percent of net retail sales, supplier inflation and total sales growth of 7.7%, inventories decreased 11.2 by RUB 19.5 billion vs June 30, 2020 and stood at 199.7 billion. This was driven by a number of projects launched in 2020 including the reduction of slow-moving items, assortment harmonization and IT solutions DAYS aimed at better on-shelf availability and promotion forecasting. y-o-y optimisation of Trade and other payables grew by RUB 25.0 billion vs June 30, 2020 and stood at RUB 163.4 billion driven inventories by higher sales and increased payment days. Accounts receivables increased by RUB 2.4 billion vs June 30, [5] 2020 and stood at RUB 12.3 billion due to higher sales and improved commercial terms with suppliers.

Debt Composition and Leverage

June 30, 2021 December 31, 2020 June 30, 2020 IAS 17 Total Debt, RUB billion 265.5 166.1 208.6 Long-Term Debt 222.9 147.7 117.4 Short-Term Debt 42.6 18.4 91.2 Net Debt, RUB billion 136.1 121.4 187.4 Net Debt/EBITDA 1.2x 1.1? 2.0? IFRS 16 Net Debt, RUB billion 498.9 479.0 538.8 Net Debt/EBITDA 2.7x 2.7x 3.3 Gross Debt increased by RUB 56.9 billion or by 27.3% compared to the end of 1H 2020 on the back of additional borrowings to finance accelerated expansion and the acquisition of the Dixy retail chain and 1.2x reached RUB 265.5 billion as at June 30, 2021. Cash position substantially increased to RUB 129.4 billion as at June 30, 2021 compared to RUB 21.1 billion as at June 30, 2020. As a result, Net Debt decreased by net debt/ 27.4% y-o-y to RUB 136.1 billion as at June 30, 2021. ebitda as of June 30, 2021 The Company's debt is fully RUB denominated, matching revenue structure. The Net Debt to EBITDA ratio was (IAS 17) 1.2x as at June 30, 2021 vs 2.0x as at June 30, 2021.

Cash Flow Statement for 1H 2021

IAS 17 IFRS 16 million RUB 1H 2021 1H 2020 Change 1H 2021 1H 2020 Change Operating cash flows before working capital changes 59,079 53,993 9.4% 93,578 86,733 7.9% Changes in working capital -14,864 -28,777 -48.3% -14,516 -28,014 -48.2% Net Interest and income tax paid -12,462 -10,781 15.6% -27,693 -26,501 4.5% Net cash from operating activities 31,753 14,434 120.0% 51,370 32,217 59.4% Net cash used in investing activities -22,259 -11,312 96.8% -21,945 -11,393 92.6% Net cash generated / (used) from/(in) financing activities 75,170 9,126 723.7% 55,238 -8,576 -744.1% Effect of exchange rate changes on cash & cash equivalents 7 0 n/a 7 0 n/a Net cash increase / (decrease) 84,670 12,248 591.3% 84,670 12,248 591.3% The Company's cash flows from operating activities before changes in working capital in 1H 2021 equaled to RUB 59.1 billion, which was RUB 5.1 billion or 9.4% higher y-o-y. The change in working capital improved to RUB -14.9 billion from RUB -28.8 billion in 1H 2020 as a result of a decrease in inventory and higher y-o-y trade and other payables. Net interest and income tax paid in 1H 2021 increased by RUB 1.7 billion or 15.6% to RUB 12.5 billion. Net interest expenses decreased by 19.1% y-o-y to RUB 5.3 billion in 1H 2021 due to lower average-weighted amount of borrowings and higher average amount of cash on bank accounts during the reported period. Income tax paid for 1H 2021 increased to RUB 7.2 billion. With this net cash flow from operating activities in 1H 2021 increased by 120.0% to RUB 31.8 billion as a result of positive movement of working capital and lower interest paid. 32 RUB billion Net cash used in investing activities predominantly composed of capital expenditures increased by 96.8% net Cash to RUB 22.3 billion in 1H 2021 due to acceleration of expansion program. generated by operations Total capital expenditures for the first six months of 2021 stood at RUB 25.6 billion vs RUB 12.3 billion in 1H 2020 (up 2.0x y-o-y). Capex is expected to increase further in the second half of the year in line with the calendarization of the store opening and redesign process with the latter accelerating further in the second half of the year. In 1H 2021 net cash generated from financing activities was RUB 75.2 billion vs RUB 9.1 billion generated in 1H 2020 driven by dynamics of proceeds from borrowings. In 1H 2021 the Company paid dividends in the amount of RUB 24.1 billion[6]. As a result of factors mentioned above net cash position in 1H 2021 increased by RUB 108.2 billion to RUB 129.4 billion as of June 30, 2021. FY 2021 Guidance Magnit confirms its full year store opening, redesign and capex guidance published on February 4th, 2021. 2,000 In 2021 Magnit plans to open around 2,000 stores of different format on a gross basis as part of its organic expansion and redesign about 700 stores. Capital expenditures is expected to be stores on gross basis approximately RUB 60-65 billion[7]. to be opened by magnit organically in 2021 Based on further detailed analysis of the performance of newly acquired Dixy stores, respective instruction of the Federal Antimonopoly Service[8] and overlap with existing network, the Company may potentially take a decision to slightly adjust its organic store opening program in the respective regions. It is expected that any adjustment will not lead to material impact on the Company's development plans.

Note: 1. This announcement contains inside information disclosed in accordance with the Market Abuse Regulationeffective from July 3, 2016. 2. Please note that there may be small variations in calculation of totals, subtotals, and/or percentagechange due to rounding of decimals.

For further information, please contact: Dina Chistyak Director for Investor Relations dina_chistyak@magnit.ru Office: +7 (861) 210 9810 x 15101 Media Inquiries Twitter press@magnit.ru @MagnitIR Note to editors Public Joint Stock Company "Magnit" is one of Russia's leading retailers. Founded in 1994, the company is headquartered in the southern Russian city of Krasnodar. As of June 30, 2021, Magnit operated 39 distribution centers and 22,344 stores (15,348 convenience, 469 supermarkets and 6,527 drogerie stores) in 3,802 cities and towns throughout 7 federal regions of the Russian Federation. In accordance with the reviewed IFRS 16 results for 1H 2021, Magnit had revenues of RUB 822.2 billion and an EBITDA of RUB 94.4 billion. Magnit's local shares are traded on the Moscow Exchange (MOEX: MGNT) and its GDRs on the London Stock Exchange (LSE: MGNT) and it has a credit rating from Standard & Poor's of BB. Forward-looking statements This document contains or may contain forward-looking statements that may or may not prove accurate. For example, statements regarding expected sales growth rate and/or store openings are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from what is expressed or implied by the statements. Any forward-looking statement is based on information available to Magnit as of the date of the statement. All written or oral forward-looking statements attributable to Magnit are qualified by this caution. Magnit does not undertake any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statement to reflect any change in circumstances.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

[1] LFL calculation base includes stores, which have been operating for 12 months since its first day of sales. LFL sales growth and average ticket growth are calculated based on sales turnover including VAT.

[2] The number of stores does not include pharmacies

[3] Selling, general and administrative expenses excluding depreciation and amortization

[4] LTI - Long-Term Incentive Program

[5] Inventory turnover days = ((inventories as of 31.03.2021 + inventories as of 30.06.2021)/2/cost of goods sold for 2Q 2021) x 91

[6] Excluding intercompany transactions between PJSC Magnit and JSC Tander

[7] Does not include RUB 87.6 billion spent on DIXY acquisition

[8] FAS prescription to one-time reduce market share limit of 35% in 22 municipalities in the North-West and Central regions till 1st July 2022

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

ISIN: US55953Q2021 Category Code: MSCU TIDM: MGNT LEI Code: 2534009KKPTVL99W2Y12 OAM Categories: 2.2. Inside information Sequence No.: 120316 EQS News ID: 1227553 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1227553&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

August 19, 2021 02:59 ET (06:59 GMT)