Donnerstag, 19.08.2021
Final Countdown? Mehr als ein Zock: Neue Hoffnung und parallel erhebliche Zugewinne?
WKN: A0Q5L6 ISIN: US00501T2096 Ticker-Symbol:  
Branche
Chemie
Aktienmarkt
RUSSLAND
1-Jahres-Chart
ACRON PJSC GDR Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
ACRON PJSC GDR 5-Tage-Chart
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
19.08.2021 | 09:41
67 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

ACRON: Notice of H1 2021 IFRS Results


19 August 2021

Notice of H1 2021 IFRS Results

Acron (LSE: AKRN) will release its IFRS financial results for H1 2021 on Monday, 23 August 2021 at 11.00 am (Moscow time).

Mediacontacts:

Sergey Dorofeev

Anastasiya Gromova

Tatiana Smirnova

Public Relations

Phone: +7 (495) 777-08-65 (ext. 5196)

Investor contacts:

Ilya Popov

Sergey Smirnov

Investor Relations

Phone: +7 (495) 745-77-45 (ext. 5252)

Background Information

Acron Group is a leading vertically integrated mineral fertiliser producer in Russia and globally, with chemical production facilities in Veliky Novgorod (Acron) and Smolensk region (Dorogobuzh). The Group owns and operates a phosphate mine in Murmansk region (North-Western Phosphorous Company, NWPC) and is implementing a potash development project in Perm Krai (Verkhnekamsk Potash Company, VPC). It owns transportation and logistics infrastructure, including three Baltic seaport terminals and distribution networks in Russia and China. Acron subsidiary North Atlantic Potash Inc. (NAP) holds mining leases and an exploration permit for ten parcels of the potassium salt deposit at Prairie Evaporite, Saskatchewan, Canada. Acron also holds a minority stake (19.8%) in Polish Grupa Azoty S.A., one of the largest chemical producers in Europe.

In 2020, the Group sold 7.8 million tonnes of main products to 74 countries, with Russia, Brazil, Europe and the United States as key markets.

In 2020, the Group posted consolidated IFRS revenue of RUB 119,864 million (USD 1,661 million), with EBITDA of RUB 35,311 million (USD 489 million). Acron's shares are traded on the Moscow Exchange and its global depositary receipts are traded at the London Stock Exchange (ticker AKRN). Acron employs over 11,000 people.

For more information about Acron Group, please visit www.acron.ru/en.


© 2021 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
