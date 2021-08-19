Circulating Tumor Cells Market Size Worth $18.3 Billion By 2027: Grand View Research, Inc.

SAN FRANCISCO, Aug. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The global circulating tumor cells market size is expected to reach USD 18.3 billion by 2027, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. The market is expected to expand at a CAGR of 11.7% from 2021 to 2027. Many potential applications of CTCs in pre-diagnosis, pretreatment, and intra- and post-treatment provide lucrative growth opportunities to players involved in the development of CTC enrichment and isolation products Research organizations are engaged in endeavors aimed at developing CTC-based tests to improve cancer diagnosis in terms of efficiency and speed.

Key Insights & Findings:

The CTC detection and enrichment methods accounted for the largest revenue share owing to the presence of wide availability of products for CTC enrichment and isolation

Moreover, high penetration in terms of usage of products offered under this segment has driven the segment share

The growing application of nanomaterials in cancer management is anticipated to drive revenue for direct detection methods in the coming years

The devices and systems segment dominated the market in terms of revenue share in 2020 over its counterpart segments including kits and reagents and blood collection tubes

The presence of high-throughput automated systems coupled with the availability of a substantial number of systems to carry out detection of tumor cells has contributed to a large revenue share

CTC analysis has major applications in research settings, including investigational research, drug developments, and biomarker studies. This has resulted in a segment's large revenue share

Currently, whole blood specimens are the key source of CTCs, thus accounting for the largest share in 2020

Low use of bone marrow-derived cells in clinical settings has contributed to a smaller revenue share of this segment

Other sources include CSF, spinal fluids, urine, and pleural effusion

Easy availability of biological specimens, such as urine, is likely to accelerate adoption under this segment

The market is fragmented in nature with the presence of well-established players, along with medium to small-sized players

Read 220 page market research report, "Circulating Tumor Cells Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Technology, By Application (Clinical, Research), By Product, By Specimen (Bone Marrow, Blood), By Region, And Segment Forecasts, 2021 - 2027', by Grand View Research

Furthermore, the growing demand for minimally invasive diagnostic procedures is anticipated to propel investments by key stakeholders in this area. CTC-based liquid biopsy tests lead to limited trauma and enable rapid recovery owing to their non-invasive nature. Moreover, it enables minimal invasive screening of tumors before opting for complex surgical procedures, such as radiotherapy, chemotherapy, and surgical removal of tumors, thus positively impacting the adoption.

The limited applicability of these cells in rare cancers has hampered the revenue growth up to a certain extent. For instance, there is negligible evidence for the characterization of CTCs for sarcoma. Conversely, several methods are being investigated for the isolation of these cells, such as methods based on epithelial antigen-targeted antibodies, which are anticipated to help overcome these challenges in the coming years.

Grand View Research has segmented the global circulating tumor cells market on the basis of technology, application, product, specimen, and region:

CTCs Technology Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2018 - 2027)

CTC Detection & Enrichment Methods



Immunocapture (Label-based)





Positive Selection







Negative Selection





Size-based Separation (Label-free)





Membrane-based







Microfluidic-based





Density-based Separation (Label-free)





Combined Methods (Label-free)



CTC Direct Detection Methods



SERS





Microscopy





Others



CTC Analysis

CTCs Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2018 - 2027)

Clinical/ Liquid Biopsy



Risk Assessment





Screening and Monitoring



Research



Cancer Stem Cell & Tumorogenesis Research





Drug/Therapy Development

CTCs Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2018 - 2027)

Kits & Reagents



Blood Collection Tubes



Devices or Systems

CTCs Specimen Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2018 - 2027)

Blood



Bone Marrow



Other Body Fluids

CTCs Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2018 - 2027)

North America



U.S.





Canada



Europe



Germany





U.K.





France





Spain





Italy



Asia Pacific



China





Japan





India





South Korea





Singapore





Australia



Latin America



Brazil





Argentina



Middle East & Africa

&

South Africa





UAE

List of Key Players of Circulating Tumor Cells (CTCs) Market

QIAGEN

Bio-Techne Corporation

Precision for Medicine

AVIVA Biosciences

BIOCEPT, Inc.

BioCEP Ltd.

Fluxion Biosciences, Inc.

Greiner Bio One International GmbH

Ikonisys Inc.

Miltenyi Biotec

IVDiagnostics

BioFluidica

Canopus Bioscience Ltd.

Biolidics Limited

Creativ MicroTech, Inc.

LungLife AI, Inc.

Epic Sciences

Rarecells Diagnostics

ScreenCell

Menarini Silicon Biosystems

LineaRx, Inc. (Vitatex, Inc.)

Sysmex Corporation

STEMCELL Technologies, Inc.

