Donnerstag, 19.08.2021 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 669 internationalen Medien
Final Countdown? Mehr als ein Zock: Neue Hoffnung und parallel erhebliche Zugewinne?
WKN: A0HL48 ISIN: GB00B0KM9T71 
19.08.21
08:09 Uhr
Dow Jones News
19.08.2021 | 11:19
SThree: Issued share capital

DJ SThree: Issued share capital

SThree (STEM) SThree: Issued share capital 19-Aug-2021 / 09:48 GMT/BST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

19 August 2021

SThree plc

Issued share capital

SThree plc announces that today it issued 31,000 new Ordinary shares of 1p each. For confirmation, the Company's issued capital is now 133,523,583 Ordinary shares of 1p each.

Following this issue, the total number of voting rights in SThree is 133,487,816 ordinary shares of 1p each and there are 35,767 shares held in treasury.

Kirsty Mulholland

Senior Company Secretarial Assistant

0207 292 6892

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:      GB00B0KM9T71 
Category Code: IOE 
TIDM:      STEM 
LEI Code:    2138003NEBX5VRP3EX50 
OAM Categories: 2.4. Acquisition or disposal of the issuer's own shares 
Sequence No.:  120323 
EQS News ID:  1227595 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1227595&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

August 19, 2021 04:48 ET (08:48 GMT)

© 2021 Dow Jones News
