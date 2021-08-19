

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - CNOOC Limited (CEO, CNU.TO) said the company's net profit increased substantially in the first half of 2021. Net oil and gas production hit a record high during the period. As a result, the Board of Directors has decided to declare an interim dividend of HK$0.30 per share for the first half of 2021.



First-half net profit was RMB 33.33 billion, and earnings per share was RMB 0.75, a year-on-year increase of 221.0%. Oil and gas sales revenue was RMB 100.63 billion, up by 51.7% from last year.



In the first half, net oil and gas production reached a record high of 278.1 million BOE, a year-over-year increase of 7.9%. The net production in offshore and onshore China reached 192.8 million BOE, an increase of 10.8%.



