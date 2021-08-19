

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Below are the earnings highlights for Tapestry, Inc. (TPR):



-Earnings: $199.8 million in Q4 vs. -$293.8 million in the same period last year. -EPS: $0.69 in Q4 vs. -$1.06 in the same period last year. -Excluding items, Tapestry, Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $212.4 million or $0.74 per share for the period. -Analysts projected $0.68 per share -Revenue: $1.61 billion in Q4 vs. $714.8 million in the same period last year.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

TAPESTRY-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de