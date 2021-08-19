Anzeige
Donnerstag, 19.08.2021
Final Countdown? Mehr als ein Zock: Neue Hoffnung und parallel erhebliche Zugewinne?
WKN: A3CM42 ISIN: GB00BLR71299 Ticker-Symbol: 8KW 
Stuttgart
19.08.21
08:08 Uhr
0,870 Euro
-0,015
-1,69 %
Branche
Öl/Gas
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
JADESTONE ENERGY PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
JADESTONE ENERGY PLC 5-Tage-Chart
Jadestone Energy PLC Announces Notice of Half-Year 2021 Financial Results

Notice of Half-Year 2021 Financial Results and Conference Call

SINGAPORE / ACCESSWIRE / August 19, 2021 / Jadestone Energy plc (the 'Company'), an independent oil and gas production company focused on the Asia Pacific region, will issue its consolidated unaudited interim financial statements for the six-month period ending 30 June 2021 on Thursday, 9 September 2021.

The management team will host an investor and analyst conference call at 4:00 p.m. (Singapore), 9:00 a.m. (London) on the same day, Thursday 9 September 2021, including a question and answer session.

A live webcast of the presentation will be available at the below link. Dial-in details are provided below. Please register approximately 15 minutes prior to the start of the call. The results for the six-month period ended 30 June 2021 will be available on the Company's web site at: www.jadestone-energy.com/investor-relations/.

Webcast link: https://produceredition.webcasts.com/starthere.jsp?ei=1485258&tp_key=efaeb2a81e

Event title: Jadestone Energy Half Year 2021 Results

Time: 9:00 a.m. (UK time) / 4:00 p.m. (Singapore time)

Date: 9 September 2021

Conference ID: 24719928

Dial-in number details:

Country

Dial-In Numbers

Australia

1800076068

Canada (Toronto)

416-764-8688

Canada (Toll free)

888-390-0546

France

0800916834

Germany

08007240293

Germany (Mobile)

08007240293

Hong Kong

800962712

Indonesia

0078030208221

Ireland

1800939111

Ireland (Mobile)

1800939111

Japan

006633812569

Malaysia

1800817426

New Zealand

0800453421

Singapore

8001013217

Switzerland

0800312635

Switzerland (Mobile)

0800312635

United Kingdom

08006522435

United States (Toll free)

888-390-0546

For further information, please contact:

Jadestone Energy plc+65 6324 0359 (Singapore)
Paul Blakeley, President and CEO
Dan Young, CFO
Phil Corbett, Investor Relations Manager+44 7713 687467 (UK)
ir@jadestone-energy.com
Stifel Nicolaus Europe Limited (Nomad, Joint Broker)+44 (0) 20 7710 7600 (UK)
Callum Stewart
Jason Grossman
Ashton Clanfield
Jefferies International Limited (Joint Broker)+44 (0) 20 7029 8000 (UK)
Tony White
Will Soutar
Camarco (Public Relations Advisor)+44 (0) 203 757 4980 (UK)
Billy Cleggjse@camarco.co.uk
James Crothers

About Jadestone Energy

Jadestone Energy plc is an independent oil and gas company focused on the Asia Pacific region. It has a balanced, low risk, full cycle portfolio of development, production and exploration assets in Australia, Malaysia, Indonesia, Vietnam and the Philippines.

The Company has a 100% operated working interest in the Montara project and in the Stag oilfield, both offshore Australia. Both the Montara and Stag assets include oil producing fields, with further development and exploration potential. The Company also has interests in four oil producing licences offshore Peninsula Malaysia; two operated and two non-operated positions. Further, the Company has a 100% operated working interest in two gas development blocks in Southwest Vietnam, and a 90% operated working interest in the Lemang PSC, onshore Sumatra, Indonesia, which includes the Akatara gas field.

In addition, the Company has executed a sale and purchase agreement to acquire a 69% operated working interest in the Maari Project, shallow water offshore New Zealand, and is working with the seller to obtain final New Zealand government approvals.

Led by an experienced management team with a track record of delivery, who were core to the successful growth of Talisman's business in Asia, the Company is pursuing an acquisition strategy focused on growth and creating value through identifying, acquiring, developing and operating assets in the Asia Pacific region.

Jadestone Energy plc is listed on the AIM market of the London Stock Exchange. The Company is headquartered in Singapore. For further information on the Company please visit www.jadestone-energy.com.

This announcement does not contain inside information.

This information is provided by RNS, the news service of the London Stock Exchange. RNS is approved by the Financial Conduct Authority to act as a Primary Information Provider in the United Kingdom. Terms and conditions relating to the use and distribution of this information may apply. For further information, please contact rns@lseg.com or visit www.rns.com.

SOURCE: Jadestone Energy PLC



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/660478/Jadestone-Energy-PLC-Announces-Notice-of-Half-Year-2021-Financial-Results

