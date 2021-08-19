Jadestone Energy PLC Announces Notice of Half-Year 2021 Financial Results

Notice of Half-Year 2021 Financial Results and Conference Call

SINGAPORE / ACCESSWIRE / August 19, 2021 / Jadestone Energy plc (the 'Company'), an independent oil and gas production company focused on the Asia Pacific region, will issue its consolidated unaudited interim financial statements for the six-month period ending 30 June 2021 on Thursday, 9 September 2021.

The management team will host an investor and analyst conference call at 4:00 p.m. (Singapore), 9:00 a.m. (London) on the same day, Thursday 9 September 2021, including a question and answer session.

A live webcast of the presentation will be available at the below link. Dial-in details are provided below. Please register approximately 15 minutes prior to the start of the call. The results for the six-month period ended 30 June 2021 will be available on the Company's web site at: www.jadestone-energy.com/investor-relations/.

Webcast link: https://produceredition.webcasts.com/starthere.jsp?ei=1485258&tp_key=efaeb2a81e

Event title: Jadestone Energy Half Year 2021 Results

Time: 9:00 a.m. (UK time) / 4:00 p.m. (Singapore time)

Date: 9 September 2021

Conference ID: 24719928

Dial-in number details:

Country Dial-In Numbers Australia 1800076068 Canada (Toronto) 416-764-8688 Canada (Toll free) 888-390-0546 France 0800916834 Germany 08007240293 Germany (Mobile) 08007240293 Hong Kong 800962712 Indonesia 0078030208221 Ireland 1800939111 Ireland (Mobile) 1800939111 Japan 006633812569 Malaysia 1800817426 New Zealand 0800453421 Singapore 8001013217 Switzerland 0800312635 Switzerland (Mobile) 0800312635 United Kingdom 08006522435 United States (Toll free) 888-390-0546

For further information, please contact:

Jadestone Energy plc +65 6324 0359 (Singapore) Paul Blakeley, President and CEO Dan Young, CFO Phil Corbett, Investor Relations Manager +44 7713 687467 (UK) ir@jadestone-energy.com Stifel Nicolaus Europe Limited (Nomad, Joint Broker) +44 (0) 20 7710 7600 (UK) Callum Stewart Jason Grossman Ashton Clanfield Jefferies International Limited (Joint Broker) +44 (0) 20 7029 8000 (UK) Tony White Will Soutar Camarco (Public Relations Advisor) +44 (0) 203 757 4980 (UK) Billy Clegg jse@camarco.co.uk James Crothers

About Jadestone Energy

Jadestone Energy plc is an independent oil and gas company focused on the Asia Pacific region. It has a balanced, low risk, full cycle portfolio of development, production and exploration assets in Australia, Malaysia, Indonesia, Vietnam and the Philippines.

The Company has a 100% operated working interest in the Montara project and in the Stag oilfield, both offshore Australia. Both the Montara and Stag assets include oil producing fields, with further development and exploration potential. The Company also has interests in four oil producing licences offshore Peninsula Malaysia; two operated and two non-operated positions. Further, the Company has a 100% operated working interest in two gas development blocks in Southwest Vietnam, and a 90% operated working interest in the Lemang PSC, onshore Sumatra, Indonesia, which includes the Akatara gas field.

In addition, the Company has executed a sale and purchase agreement to acquire a 69% operated working interest in the Maari Project, shallow water offshore New Zealand, and is working with the seller to obtain final New Zealand government approvals.

Led by an experienced management team with a track record of delivery, who were core to the successful growth of Talisman's business in Asia, the Company is pursuing an acquisition strategy focused on growth and creating value through identifying, acquiring, developing and operating assets in the Asia Pacific region.

Jadestone Energy plc is listed on the AIM market of the London Stock Exchange. The Company is headquartered in Singapore. For further information on the Company please visit www.jadestone-energy.com.

This announcement does not contain inside information.

SOURCE: Jadestone Energy PLC

