Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - August 19, 2021) - UGE International Ltd. (TSXV: UGE) (OTCQB: UGEIF) (the "Company" or "UGE"), a leader in the commercial and community solar sector, reported its financial results for the quarter ended June 30, 2021. UGE reports all amounts in US dollars.

In Q2 2021, UGE continued to grow its business of developing, building, financing, and operating commercial and community solar facilities, seeing its project backlog reach 83.7MW and its overall project pipeline reach 441MW by quarter-end. Meanwhile, the Company strengthened its team by adding several key hires, positioning itself for further growth.

Key business and financial highlights for Q2 2021 included:

Self-financed project backlog grew to 83.7MW at June 30, 2021, from 70.5MW at March 31, 2021 and 60.6MW at December 31, 2020. UGE's overall project pipeline increased to 441MW at the end of the quarter, up from 250MW on March 31, 2021 and 203MW on December 31, 2020, as the Company added to its origination and development team and saw development activity increase as a result.

Subsequent to quarter-end, the Company further grew its pipeline by signing a letter of intent to exclusively develop projects across up to 81 rooftop sites for a global real estate firm.

Operating capacity was 1,425kW at the close of the quarter, up from 852kW at the close of Q1, with 823kW in construction and expected to reach commercial operation by the end of 2021.

Energy generation revenue grew more than 100% from the prior quarter, as UGE's operating portfolio grew and solar facilities generated higher energy due to seasonality, reaching $47,096 from 234,680 kWh of energy in the quarter, compared with 103,341 kWh and $25,829 in Q1 2021 (and nil in Q2 2020). UGE also reached commercial operation on a fourth US solar facility at the end of the quarter, which will begin to produce revenue in Q3.

Revenue from client-financed EPC agreements, projects in the Philippines, and engineering services, was $527,778 in the quarter, compared to $253,190 in Q2 2020 and $398,623 in Q1 2021.

Realized a net loss of $0.80 million or $0.03 per share in the quarter, compared to a net loss of $0.58 million in Q2 2020. Cash used in operating activities was $0.62 million.

Continued to grow UGE's capabilities by integrating new staff and commencing a process to upgrade the Company's finance and operational tools, which is expected to help drive further growth in the Company's project development efforts. UGE also added executive talent by hiring a Managing Director with deep industry experience to lead UGE's engineering and consulting business.

"In the second quarter, we witnessed firsthand the growth and improvements in our business," said UGE's CEO, Nick Blitterswyk. "Bolstered by a stronger balance sheet and new additions to the team, we continue to expand and progress on our pipeline. The time is now for growth in the mid-scale solar market, and we look forward to further capitalizing on our growth plans in the coming quarters."

Full financial results and Management's Discussion and Analysis are posted to SEDAR (www.sedar.com) as well as on the Company's website.

About UGE

UGE develops, owns, and operates commercial and community solar projects in the US and strategic markets abroad. Our distributed energy solutions deliver cheaper, cleaner energy to businesses and consumers with no upfront cost. With over 500MW of global experience, we work daily to power a more sustainable world. Visit us at www.ugei.com.

