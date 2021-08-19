

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - Toyota Motor Corp. (TYT.L, TM) announced adjustments for production operations in August and September of plants for completed vehicles in Japan. The announced reduction will reportedly reduce the company's global production for the month of September by 40%. Toyota Motor is adjusting domestic production due to parts shortage resulting from the spread of COVID-19 in Southeast Asia.



The company noted that this is in addition to the previously announced adjustment of domestic production operations in August.



Shares of Toyota Motor Corp. were down 2% in pre-market trade on Thursday.



