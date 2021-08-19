

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - While reporting financial results for the second quarter on Thursday, department store chain Kohl's Corp. (KSS) raised its adjusted earnings and sales growth guidance for the full-year 2021.



For fiscal 2021, the company now projects adjusted earnings in a range of $5.80 to $6.10 per share on net sales growth in the low-twenties percentage range.



Previously, the company expected adjusted earnings in the range of $3.80 to $4.20 per share on net sales growth in the mid-to-high teens percentage range.



On average, analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expect the company to report earnings of $4.35 per share on revenue growth of 21.4 to $18.25 billion for the year. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



'As pleased as we are with our ongoing strategic progress, much of our opportunity is still ahead of us. We are on the eve of launching several transformational partnerships that will drive sustainable growth for years to come,' said Michelle Gass, Kohl's CEO.



On August 10, Kohl's Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend on the Company's common stock of $0.25 per share, payable September 22, 2021 to shareholders of record at the close of business on September 8, 2021.



