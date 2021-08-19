Annie Asrari brings more than 15 years of experience in enterprise software and SaaS businesses

Following the launch of its new SaaS platform earlier this year, Castellan Solutions, the largest, global provider of business continuity and operational resilience solutions, continues to set itself up for future product innovation with the recent addition of Annie Asrari as its Vice President of Product Management.

"Annie is a proven technology product leader with more than 15 years of experience driving innovation within enterprise software and SaaS businesses, most recently serving as the VP, Head of Product Management at Everbridge," says Jon Ezrine, CEO of Castellan Solutions. "By welcoming her to the Castellan team, we are reinforcing our commitment to further develop new and existing product and service capabilities to continue serving our customers and the industry."

In her role, Asrari leads strategic planning, roadmap development, go-to-market strategy, and product positioning for Castellan's software offerings, including the SaaS platform introduced in March 2021. Incorporating the world's first out-of-the-box operational resilience capacity for driving greater organizational readiness, Castellan's new SaaS solution offers a fully integrated software suite that uses automation, integration, and intelligence to solve operational resilience, business continuity, crisis management, and emergency notification challenges all within one platform.

"As an organization, Castellan has positioned itself as the leader in business continuity and operational resilience software solutions, and I am excited to join this impressive team," states Asrari. "In my position, I look forward to accelerating organic product innovation to create a software-enabled operational resilience ecosystem that enables companies to confidently say 'yes, I am prepared' when a disruption occurs."

About Castellan Solutions

As the largest provider of business continuity and operational resilience solutions spanning consulting, software, managed services, and staffing Castellan is uniquely positioned to help clients find the right balance of risk tolerance and resilience to protect their employees, brand, and bottom-line. Leveraging a proprietary proven process for driving business continuity success, Castellan partners with clients to establish a clear vision, drive real results, and provide on-going support from their community of business continuity experts. Castellan helps clients replace uncertainty with confidence. Now you're ready.TM

Castellan is strategically and financially backed by Resurgens Technology Partners.

For more information, visit castellanbc.com.

