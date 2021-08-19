Accomplished Industry Executive Alan L. Rubino Named Chairman of AMO Pharma Board of Directors

LONDON, Aug. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- AMO Pharma Limited ("AMO Pharma"), a privately held biopharmaceutical company focusing on rare, childhood-onset neurogenetic disorders with limited or no treatment options, today announced that Alan L. Rubino has joined the AMO Pharma board of directors as chairman as of August 16, 2021.

"Alan Rubino has extensive experience in all areas of drug development and commercialization and in the planning and execution of many global licensing and acquisition deals in the pharma and life sciences sectors," said Ibraheem Mahmood, AMO Pharma chief executive officer. "He joins the AMO Pharma board at an important time for our company as we advance our pivotal REACH-CDM study evaluating the efficacy and safety of AMO-02 in the treatment of congenital myotonic dystrophy and continue to make significant progress with our other clinical stage pipeline assets."

Mr. Rubino recently served as chief executive officer and president of Emisphere Technologies, Inc., from 2012-2019. During his tenure at Emisphere, the company grew from $5 million to $800 million in market cap and was eventually acquired by Novo Nordisk for $1.8B. He also served as a co-founder and CEO of New American Therapeutics, Inc., which was eventually acquired by Renaissance Pharma, LLC., and has held executive leadership positions with Akrimax Pharmaceuticals, LLC, and Pharmos Corporation. The major portion of his career was 24 years with Hoffmann-La Roche, Inc. (now Genentech) as a member of the firm's executive committee serving in key executive leadership positions including marketing, sales, market research, project management, business operations, supply chain and human resources management. He received his B.A. in economics from Rutgers University and has completed post-graduate executive educational programs at the University of Lausanne and Harvard Business School. He has been a member of the Vericel Corporation board of directors since 2005 and serves as board member for Bio NJ.

"I am very pleased to be joining the AMO Pharma board of directors as the company continues to build new levels of momentum in its development programs and plans for several major clinical milestones," said Mr. Rubino. "Supported by outstanding science, AMO has the potential to address critical areas of unmet need in the treatment of CDM1 and other challenging diseases. I look forward to applying my experience and industry relationships to help the AMO team maximize the opportunities with promising therapies that can have a profound impact on patient care in the years ahead."

About AMO Pharma

AMO Pharma is a biopharmaceutical company working to identify and advance promising therapies for the treatment of serious and debilitating diseases in patient populations with significant areas of unmet need, including rare and severe childhood onset neurogenetic disorders with limited or no treatment options. In addition to developing AMO-02 for congenital myotonic dystrophy, the company is also progressing AMO-01 as a clinical stage treatment for Phelan-McDermid syndrome and AMO-04 as a clinic-ready potential medicine for Rett syndrome and related disorders. AMO-02, AMO-01 and AMO-04 are investigational medicines that have not yet been approved for the treatment of patients anywhere in the world. For more information, please visit the AMO Pharma website at http://www.amo-pharma.com/ .