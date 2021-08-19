Why Wall Street Is Obsessed With The $1.5 Trillion Wellness Market

FN Media Group Presents GlobalInvestmentDaily.com Market Commentary

LONDON, Aug. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- This is what could happen in a wildly soaring $1.5-trillion wellness industry when you combine hot shots from the NFL, GNC, and Amazon. PlantFuel Life Inc. (FUEL; BLLXF) is gearing up to launch a portfolio of products aimed at transforming protein-based health and fitness, forever. Mentioned in today's commentary includes: McDonald's Corporation (NYSE: MCD), Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ: SBUX), Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE: CAG), Kellogg Company (NYSE: K), Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMZN).

The most powerful consumer groups on the planet (Millennials and Gen-Z) demand it. And a devastating pandemic that's brought the most innovative companies to the forefront ensures it. PlantFuel is where doctors and scientists collaborate with stars from the NFL, one of the biggest sports nutrition retailers in the world, and Amazon's eCommerce power to bring the masses what they are now demanding: A truly healthy, plant-based protein that isn't gritty and actually tastes good.

The Second Plant-Based Wave Is Ready for Investors

If investors missed the first wave that saw the biggest demographics in the world trigger a megatrend in this $1.5-trillion wellness market toward plant-based everything …A second opportunity is now presenting itself as millennials who have pondered their longevity during the pandemic now have adopted healthier habits… for good. The health and wellness megatrend is bleeding over into supplements and sports nutrition.

The supplement market is already a $53-billion behemoth, but now it, too, is beginning its own plant-based revolution that presents a huge opportunity for early-in investors.



The global sports nutrition market hit nearly $45 billion in 2020, with plant-based protein powders pouncing on this trend with a 10% market share boost, narrowing the gap between traditional sports nutrition and premium vegan offerings.



Rebranding Sports Nutrition for Good

Powerful Millennial and Gen-Z generations want protein that their bodies can use and convert into energy. They want protein that is truly good for them. And they want it to taste good, too--without sugar and without grit.

PlantFuel Life Inc gives it to them, and it understands the power of branding necessary to do that. When PlantFuel launches its first products on the marketplace in mid-August, it will be with its "No F***ing Whey" campaign.

Real Science for Real Solutions

As PlantFuel Life sets out to take over from 'traditional' sports nutrition in the emerging fitness revolution, it's all about the science.

Powerful Millennial and Gen-Z generations want protein that their bodies can use and convert into energy. But it's been very challenging to compete with whey.

Protein is essential for building and maintaining muscle, strengthening bones, and much more that our bodies must do to stay healthy. And protein powder has become a crucial addition to our healthy lifestyles .



Whey protein has been the mainstay, but it may not be all it's cracked up to be, and the side effects have led to a major controversy and a market just waiting for something that is actually as good as whey, without the side effects and toxic chemicals.

Animal-based proteins--like whey--contain enough amino acids to form all the proteins your body needs, and whey is packed full of these amino acids. Unfortunately, while there are plenty of new plant-based proteins on the market, they do not have the same level of amino acids, so have not been as effective as whey.

PlantFuel has created the next innovation in all supplements with cutting-edge technology. The company already has access to 5-6 different licensed clinically proven compound plant based ingredients that are early innovations in the market.



They've successfully bridged the lucrative gap between premium vegan offerings and traditional sports nutrition by creating a protein that can do what few other plant-based supplements can.

Mega Deals Already Secured Ahead of Launch

The product launch we're about to witness in August won't be a soft launch. This is hardcore, all the way. That's because PlantFuel has already landed major distribution deals with retail nutrition powerhouse GNC and online marketplace titan Amazon.

GNC has already ordered CAD$3.9 million in products--just for starters--giving PlantFuel an instant distribution channel across the United States.

This is a sweetheart deal that new market entrants can only dream of, and it's made possible by PlantFuel's established connections with GNC. That's exactly what investors want to hear. And this goes way beyond the initial CAD$3.9-million order …

PlantFuel's partnership with GNC has been boosted to the platinum level, which is usually reserved for Tier 1 brands with revenues over $20 million. And the launch gets even more exciting beyond the brick and mortar .

PlantFuel (FUEL; BLLXF) also plans to launch directly on Amazon in mid-August, with a former Amazon superstar leading the push. And it's not just launching randomly on Amazon, either. It's been accepted into the Amazon Launchpad program, the eCommerce giant's exclusive invite-only platform. That means millions of dollars in free advertising for PlantFuel and potentially a fast-paced capture of market share.

Investors Can't Ignore This Trend

Kellogg's (K) launch of Incogmeato was a major step in the company's commitment to its consumers. "As more consumers are choosing a 'flexitarian' lifestyle and actively reducing meat, we're thrilled to be extending the MorningStar Farms portfolio with a delicious and satisfying meat-like experience," said Sara Young, General Manager, MorningStar Farms, Plant-Based Proteins, adding, "We know that about three-fourths of Americans are open to plant-based eating, yet only 1 in 4 actually purchase a plant-based alternative."

Amazon (AMZN) is going all-in on the ESG boom. The tech giant has gone from selling books to selling practically every other imaginable item from one easy-to-use website. And it's done so with an ESG twist. And it's just getting started. Given the fact that it is on the cutting-edge of consumer data, with over 600 million items for sale, Amazon has been able to predict consumer trends and bring in new offerings that will suit consumer needs.



Amazon's commitment to sustainability extends even beyond the infrastructure and offerings in its arsenal. With a pledge to go carbon-neutral by 2040, the company is at the forefront of innovation in this push. From renewable energy to electric deliveries, Amazon is going above and beyond in its drive for a greener future.

In the fast-food industry, McDonald's Corp (MCD) is one of the most recognizable brands. The company has had to maintain its competitive edge by diversifying its offerings and embracing new technologies. As a result, McDonald's has managed to stay relevant in a rapidly changing marketplace.



In early 2021, McDonald's announced a global strategic partnership with Beyond Meat to introduce a new line of vegetarian-friendly products. Francesca DeBiase, McDonald's Executive Vice President and Chief Supply Chain Officer explained, "Our new McPlant platform is all about giving customers more choices when they visit McDonald's," adding, "We're excited to work with Beyond Meat to drive innovation in this space, and entering into this strategic agreement is an important step on our journey to bring delicious, high quality, plant-based menu items to our customers."



A lot has changed since Starbucks Corporation ( SBUX) opened its doors for business. It's now a lot more than a coffee shop. The beverage giant can be found in stores and its products can be purchased online. But moreover, it has expanding its offerings, as well. From donuts and sandwiches to plant-based offerings, Starbucks is making major moves to make sure every customer finds what they need.



Michael Kobori, chief sustainability officer at Starbucks explained, "Starbucks aspiration is to become resource positive. This aspiration, coupled with the insight that our customers are looking for more plant-based choices, has inspired the development of exciting and delicious plant-based beverages and food," adding,

Conagra Brands Inc ( CAG) is another massive brand diving into the plant-based foods boom, as well. ConAgra CEO Sean Connolly in a conference call, highlighted that the plant-based diet could become a $30 billion market, and noted that Conagra is looking to take its own piece of that pie with it's own meatless brand, Gardein. "Gardein is extremely well positioned to capitalize on the rapid growth of plant-based meat alternatives. The brand already provides a diversified portfolio of products particularly in the underappreciated alternative to chicken segment," Connolly explained.



By: Jennifer Tomlinson



