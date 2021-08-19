Education Consultant Issues Comment on How Private Home Tutors Prepare Young People for a Globalised World

Adam Caller - Founder of Tutors International - says that full-time private home tutors are the key to delivering an education that reflects and suits a globalised world

OXFORD, England, Aug. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Prestigious private tutoring company, Tutors International was founded by education consultant and tuition expert, Adam Caller. Tutors International specialises in perfectly matching private home tutors with UHNW families, chiefly in full-time residential positions. Mr Caller has observed how the full-time home tuition model, combined with his tailored approach to recruiting each tutor, has provided premium education that aligns with a globalised world. In most cases, Mr Caller believes it better prepares the next generation for both employment and life experience compared to mainstream schooling. Whether it is with a travelling tutor or an ad locum home tutor, a private tutor's ability to provide a global education from the home, opens up the world for many students.

Travel Tutors

Owing to Tutors International's UHNW clientele, many of their Clients own multiple homes and/or travel extensively for work and leisure. Travelling Tutors accompany families on their travels. As well as providing consistency and stability in circumstances that would otherwise disrupt education, it allows the education being delivered to incorporate the places and cultures of the various locations. It means that tutors can integrate the core curriculum and the world outside in a way that better reflects living and learning after the traditional school years. It also prevents the problematic idea that learning must happen in a classroom. This notion can generate resentment towards learning environments, as well as limit the mind into considering education and life experiences as operating in separate demarcated spaces.

A travelling tutor also permits a more interdisciplinary approach to learning. A private Tutor able to take their student on an excursion can tailor the experience to the student's interests, and then broaden their knowledge in multiple disciplines. For example, if a student was struggling with Physics, and found themselves in the Bahamas with their family, the Travel Tutor could take them on a sailing trip. This way they could incorporate concepts of Physics and Geography into the sailing trip, then perhaps conduct a writing session about the experience that helps with linguistics and creative writing. It's a far more engaging and authentic method of experience-based learning that promotes global education over syllabus-defined teaching.

Adam Caller explains:

"The different cultures and environments children can potentially experience while travelling as a family can provide a highly valuable tool for learning and inspiration. The tutors we recruit have the ability to plan curriculum and activities that allow children to explore these new environments."

Home Tutors. Global Education.

Not all high net-worth families do require a Travel Tutor; many opt for a full-time private tutor who resides with the family. It may be that the Tutor lives in the home with the family, in an outbuilding on their property, or just off-site but they tutor in a full-time capacity. A home tutor and a global education may seem like a contradiction in terms, but Tutors International believe that a personalised private tutor in the home may well be the best way to incorporate globalised learning.

When a personalised home tutor operates in a full-time residential capacity, they can deliver one-to-one tuition to their student in a way that suits their interests, talents, goals and circumstances. It's a flexible and responsive model. It allows more agency for families and Tutors when making decisions about how each particular child should be educated.

Adam Caller comments:

"Even the most gifted students can shut down and lose interest if they aren't being challenged or inspired. Tutors International has repeatedly found that understanding and including the child's own interests and passions in their learning can be enough on its own to renew their interest in academia."

A high-quality personalised home tutor can situate the home within the context of the world, and invite the world to within the confines of the home.

Reconciling Globalisation and Cultural Identity

In 2010, Sir Ken Robinson gave a talk at the RSA about how the modern education system is outdated when it comes to preparing young minds for the modern world. He asks two key questions:

"One, how do we educate children to take their place in economies later in the 21st Century when we don't know what they'll look like; and two, how do we reconcile globalisation with retaining individual cultural identities."

Adam Caller echoed these sentiments when interviewed in Vanity Fair:

"We could not be heading in a more inappropriate direction for educating the next generation. […] If we want our children to become leaders of tomorrow, then what does their education need to look like that's different? What skills will they need to have in order to be leaders in a society where artificial intelligence will be doing a lot of things that we currently take for granted?"

Full-time home tuition goes a significant way in offering solutions to these challenges. Even though we don't know what the future will look like, and therefore don't know what we should be preparing the next generation for, home tuition with a personalised tutor can incorporate transferable skills, Project-Based Learning (PBL) and development in personal growth. These will not outdate. In regard to the difficulty in reconciling globalisation and individual cultural identity, a private tutor can bridge these dichotomies. By incorporating place and global learning into their teaching, Tutors contextualise their student's learning, whilst being able to honour the culture, values and attitudes of the household in which they teach.

Mainstream School vs. Full-Time Home Tutors

Homeschooling is not the best option for every single child, but it may be well suited to more children than many people realise. The idea that children will be unsocialised compared to attending a mainstream school is often the key concern for many parents. Adam Caller comments on why these concerns are not always necessary:

"A full-time private tutor gives the family and the educator agency over the education they deliver. A key benefit of this agency means that teaching can be incorporated into excursions and leisure activities. The Tutor might wish to teach their student about forces via a tennis match, for example. Having a full-time tutor to tailor activities, as well as be a mentor for the student, means children actually ending up with like-minded and diverse friendships from a variety of areas and activities, as opposed to whoever they happen to be sat next to in school."

A Global Education for a Globalised World

About Tutors International

Tutors International provides an unparalleled tutoring service that matches the right tutor with the right child, in order for the student to fully reach their personal potential and academic excellence. Providing a service for children of all ages at different points in their educational journeys, Tutors International is a reputable tutoring company founded on a commitment to finding the perfect tutor to realise the specific goals and aspirations of each student. Tutors are available for residential full-time positions, after-school assistance, and homeschooling.

Founded in 1999 by Adam Caller, Tutors International is a private company based in Oxford, a city renowned for academic excellence. Our select clientele receives a personally tailored service, with discretion and confidentiality guaranteed.

