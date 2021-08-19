Scientists in Bangladesh have evaluated how a 50 MW floating PV plant could be integrated with the 230 MW Karnafuli Hydroelectric Power Station, located at the Kaptai Dam on the Karnaphuli River. They found that the two energy sources can be perfectly optimized and that PV can compensate for the reservoir's shortage of water storage during the winter season while hydropower can compensate for the poor yields of the floating array during the monsoon season.Complementing hydroelectric power with floating solar PV can be a suitable solution for daytime peak electricity demand and to offset the respective ...

