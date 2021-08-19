Anzeige
WKN: A0M4X2 ISIN: CNE100000353 
19.08.21
15:53 Uhr
1,030 Euro
0,000
0,00 %
19.08.2021
57 Leser
Hisense Achieved a New Milestone in the TV Technical Field by Winning EISA Award

QINGDAO, China, Aug. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Hisense's top-of-the-range TV 65U8GQ was awarded by EISA as the best EISA FAMILY product in the category Display Video per Home Theatre, which was greatly appreciated for its technical characteristics, versatility, and high value for money. In addition, this TV model has been defined as excellent for both cinema and video game lovers, thus establishing itself as a perfect solution for both needs.