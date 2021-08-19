Anzeige
Donnerstag, 19.08.2021
Final Countdown? Mehr als ein Zock: Neue Hoffnung und parallel erhebliche Zugewinne?
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
19.08.2021 | 15:05
80 Leser
Latvijas Gaze: JSC Latvijas Gaze will hold Investor Conference Webinar about financial results of 6 months 2021

JSC "Latvijas Gaze" invites to join its investor conference webinar scheduled on August 26, 2021 at 16:00 (EEST). To join the webinar please follow the instructions below.

Webinar will be hosted by member of management board, CFO Inga Abolina and will be held in English.

During the webinar company representatives will analyze "Latvijas Gaze" Group's financial results of 6 months 2021 (to be published on August 25, 2021) and inform about other key initiatives of the Group.

What is a webinar?
Webinar is a virtual conference, during which company's representative gives information about the company, its activities and future plans. Webinar allows interactive communication and provides an opportunity to ask questions and get answers directly from the company.

How to join the webinar?
All you need is a computer with internet connection and headphones.

To join the webinar, we invite you to register via https://register.gotowebinar.com/register/7993462045519509005

You will be provided with the webinar link and instructions to join webinar successfully. When joining the webinar for the first time, you will be asked to download the system application on your computer which will take only few seconds.

Additional information:
Romans Tjurins
Vice President Finance
Phone: + (371) 67 369 139
E-mail: investor.relations@lg.lv

www.lg.lv


© 2021 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
