MobileSmith Health Announces Appointment of Dr. Jean Wright to Product Advisory Board

Recognized industry veteran has dedicated career to improving patient care and population health by leading the advancement of innovation initiatives

RALEIGH, NC / ACCESSWIRE / August 19, 2021 / MobileSmith Health (OTCQB:MOST), a leader in the digital health and mobile development sector who is changing traditional healthcare patient engagement and adherence management, today announced Dr. Jean Wright, MD, MBA, a renowned healthcare innovation expert and former Chief Innovation Officer at Atrium Health has joined its Product Advisory Board (PAB). Established earlier this year, the PAB provides advice to the executive management team on the company's software products, including feedback on features and capabilities, audience targeting, competition, major industry trends and other related issues.

"Throughout her esteemed career as a provider and healthcare industry executive, Dr. Jean Wright has dedicated her mission, and those of the teams she's led, to improving patient care and population health through innovation," said Les Jordan, MobileSmith Health's chief product and strategy officer. "As the technological advances employed by many providers continue to center around the use of patient-focused solutions, adding an innovative visionary like Jean to our Product Advisory Board will enhance our mission of improving patient adherence through the use of mobile applications. We welcome her as we continue to build a culture of innovation at MobileSmith Health."

Dr. Wright joins PAB members Russell C. Langan, MD, FACS, Chief of Surgical Oncology & Hepatopancreatobiliary Surgery for Saint Barnabas Medical Center and CEO of Langan Oncologic Consulting; Rhonda Collins, DNP, RN, FAAN, Chief Nursing Officer at Vocera Communications; and Cindy Geoghegan Founder, Patient and Partners LLC.

"Patient engagement that is driven by innovation is critical when it comes to meeting patients at the time and place of their choosing. For many, this means the deployment of mobile technology as part of their care delivery - particularly in a post-COVID world where many patients are still looking to connect with their providers outside of an office setting," said Wright. "MobileSmith Health uniquely fills a gap that is critical to act as a bridge between EMR workflows and mobile patient applications. I welcome this exciting opportunity to join my fellow Product Advisory Board members in guiding MobileSmith Health in the advancement of their mobile applications that ensure providers are engaging with their patients in ways that result in improved patient outcomes."

Dr. Wright has been recognized as one of the Top 30 Chief Innovation Officers and one of the 25 Most Powerful Women in Health IT in the United States. Prior to working at Atrium Health, Dr. Wright practiced as a pediatric anesthesiologist and intensivist. She has also held positions as a Physician Executive at Emory, Chair of Pediatrics for Mercer, and Executive Director for Memorial Health's Children's and Women's Hospital in Savannah, and was Chief Medical Officer for Atrium Health Cabarrus. She is also a former health services researcher who has served on federal advisory committees including the CDC National Task Force on Fetal Alcohol Syndrome and Fetal Alcohol Effect and the Fogarty International Center of the NIH and has given testimony in the U.S. House of Representatives and U.S. Senate. A current board member for the COPD Foundation, Dr. Wright speaks nationally on the topic. In 1998 she was awarded an honorary doctorate of divinity from Westminster College, and in 2000 she was recognized by the American College of Physician Executives with the Physician of Excellence Award.

To learn more about MobileSmith Health's Product Advisory Board, in addition to its Integrated Ecosystem of interoperable, EMR-integrated mobile health products and services, visit www.mobilesmith.com.

About MobileSmith Health

MobileSmith Health (OTCQB:MOST), a leader in the digital health and mobile development sector, is connecting healthcare providers to their patients and their patients to their health to improve clinical outcomes and the overall patient journey. The company's health technology ecosystem is an intuitive and patient-friendly way to gain visibility and efficiency throughout pre- and post-procedural adherence via embedded EMR integration and adherence tracking dashboards, thus reducing cancellations and complications across episodes of care. MobileSmith Health has helped more than 200 hospitals meet their healthcare consumers where they are - on their mobile devices - to extend a provider's ability to modify behavior with apps that remind, educate, track and engage the patients that use them.

For more information, visit www.mobilesmith.com and connect with us at @TheMobileSmith, on Facebook and LinkedIn.

