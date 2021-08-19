Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - August 19, 2021) - Ayurcann Holdings Corp. (CSE: AYUR) (the "Company" or "Ayurcann") a Canadian extraction company specializing in the processing of cannabis and hemp to produce oils and various derivative products, is pleased to announce that its common shares ("Common Shares") have been cross-listed for trading on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange ("FSE"), also known as Börse Frankfurt.

The Common Shares will be traded under the symbol "3ZQ0" (FSE: 3ZQ0). The market maker representing the Company in Germany is Steubing AG ("Steubing"), a licensed specialist at cross-listing foreign companies in the German markets, including the the Börse Frankfurt. Steubing operates on all German stock exchanges and has direct online access to around 50 international trading centres.

Igal Sudman, CEO of Ayurcann, commented: "We're excited to provide European investors with an opportunity to be a stakeholder and join our journey as we take significant strides towards becoming a leader in cannabis extraction and product manufacturing." Mr. Sudman continued, "Listing of our common shares on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange will provide the Company tremendous visibility to European investors that will only seek to match our appetite for growth over the coming months."

The listing of the Common Shares on the FSE will provide Ayurcann access to larger capital pools. Additionally, the listing is expected to broaden the shareholder base and lead to greater liquidity through increased trading activity in the Company's shares. The FSE is the world's third largest organized exchange-trading market in terms of turnover and dealings in securities. The exchange has more that 3,000 international companies listed on it.

Ayurcann continues to be listed on the Canadian Securities Exchange under the ticker symbol "AYUR".

About Ayurcann Holdings Corp.

Ayurcann is a leading post-harvest solution provider with a focus on providing and creating custom processes and pharma grade products for the adult use and medical cannabis industry in Canada. Ayurcann is focused on becoming the partner of choice for leading Canadian cannabis brands by providing best-in-class, proprietary services including ethanol extraction, formulation, product development and custom manufacturing.

