New Proprietary Triploid Strains to Reduce Cross Contamination

Anaheim, California--(Newsfile Corp. - August 19, 2021) - GreenGro Technologies, Inc. (OTC Pink: GRNH), an established provider of eco-friendly green technologies for the industrial hemp and cannabis industries, today announced that its wholly-owned seed genetics subsidiary, Genobreeding, is using cutting edge triploid methodology to develop the Company's own proprietary hemp and cannabis strains.

The threat of cross-pollination poses one of the most severe risks to a successful farming season. Having a crop pollinated is a severe hit for biomass farmers and catastrophic for anyone in the trimmed flower business. Farmers will never have to worry about pollination again with the advent of triploid hemp and cannabis strains.

Introducing triploid genetics to hemp & cannabis is an important step forward in modernizing cannabis crop. To maximize yield, cannabidiol (CBD) hemp and marijuana producers prefer female plants, and this is accomplished by using expensive feminized seed, vegetatively propagated female clones, or by removing male plants from dioecious seed lots. This whole process is labor intensive and costly. Triploid (sterile) hemp/marijuana strains will eliminate these hurdles and risk of cross pollination.

"Our Genobreeding seed genetics division continues to introduce new and innovative technologies and breeding methodologies such as the use of triploid technology in breeding hemp and cannabis, a significant step forward in modernizing both crops," said James Haas, Chairman and COO of GreenGro Technologies, Inc. "Our triploid technology should enable our customers across the industry to grow some of the highest quality and disease resistant hemp and cannabis strains available."

About GreenGro Technologies, Inc.

GreenGro Technologies, Inc. (OTC Pink: GRNH) is a vertically integrated provider of eco-friendly state-of-the-art technological solutions to the green industries. The Company is a trusted partner to the cultivation, extraction, production and retail aspects of the green market through a combination of three operating divisions: CBD Ventures, Cannabis Ventures and GenoBreeding. Each division is able to leverage the strengths of the other, creating a synergistic, efficient and highly profitable business model.

