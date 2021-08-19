ShelterZoom Selected As Top 50 Startup at the WorldFestival 2021 Innovation Awards

CEO Chao Cheng-Shorland to showcase latest product rollouts during a live presentation

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / August 19, 2021 / ShelterZoom, a smart document management solutions provider, announced today the company was selected out of a global pool of contenders as a WorldFestival Top 50 startup. The virtual global conference, with 20,000+ participants from over 130 nations, describes its mission as one of, 'connecting the top emerging technologies each year to companies, people, investors, media, and communities around the world.' A global team of expert judges formally determined the chosen winners.

'We are proud to receive such an honor only one year after the launch of our DocuWalk platform,' said CEO and cofounder Chao Cheng-Shorland, 'The digital universe is going to be one where companies need to learn from each other and WorldFestival has provided a perfect platform for industry leaders to come together and share best practices.'

This award comes just one year after the launch of ShelterZoom's DocuWalk platform, the all-in-one Hyperledger blockchain-based document and contract management platform that lets users create, manage, negotiate and store all the files associated with a transaction in one private digital home. Cheng-Shorland will host a live presentation giving an overview of DocuWalk and the business use-cases already using the technology on Thursday, August 19th, at 2:30 pm EST.

Those interested in attending any of the WorldFestival Sessions can find out more information and get tickets here: https://worldfestival.com/

About ShelterZoom

ShelterZoom, the creator of award-winning 'DocuWalk', is a leading U.S.-based provider of blockchain-based smart document management platform and business solutions. Serving large enterprises, businesses, government agencies, non-profits, and individuals, ShelterZoom has offices and representatives in New York, Florida, United Kingdom, Ukraine, Japan and Taiwan.

For more information: www.docuwalk.com | www.shelterzoom.com | Facebook | Twitter | LinkedIn

PR & Media Contact:

Nicole Liddy

Sr. Project Manager

CommPro Worldwide

C: +1 (848) -702-4173

E: nicole.liddy@commpro.com

ShelterZoom Contact:

Josh Knoller

Nicholas Lence Communications

C: 201-294-9586

E: josh@nicholaslence.com

SOURCE: ShelterZoom

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/660435/ShelterZoom-Selected-As-Top-50-Startup-at-the-WorldFestival-2021-Innovation-Awards