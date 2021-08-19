A rapid ramping up of deployment would have little impact on the electricity price during summer, when air conditioning drives demand to its annual peak in the Canadian city, but it would bring hefty savings on the annual gas generation bill, even before carbon levies are factored in.Reaching 3 GW of rooftop solar in Ontario this decade could bring annual savings of up to CA$244 million (US$193 million) in 2030, according to a report commissioned by clean energy industry body the Canadian Renewable Energy Association (CanREA). The Impact of Behind-the-Meter Solar in Ontario study, prepared by ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...