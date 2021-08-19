1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
a) Name
2. Reason for the notification
a) Position / status
b) Initial notification
3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a) Name
b) LEI
4. Details of the transaction(s)
a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
b) Nature of the transaction
c) Price(s) and volume(s)
d) Aggregated information
e) Date of the transaction
f) Place of the transaction
19.08.2021 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Galaxy Digital Holdings Ltd.
|107 Grand St.
|10013 New York
|United States
|Internet:
|www.galaxydigital.io
|End of News
|DGAP News Service
69912 19.08.2021
GALAXY DIGITAL-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de