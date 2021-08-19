Klaipedos Nafta: Selection of candidates for independent Board members of AB Klaipedos Nafta is announced

On 19th August, 2021, AB Klaipedos Nafta (hereinafter - the Company) by the decision of the Supervisory Council of the Company announced a selection of candidates for independent Board members of the Company.

Following the requirements of the description of the selection for an independent Board member, approved by Supervisory Council, the selection is performed for four independent Board member positions. After the selection procedures are performed, a decision regarding election of Board members will be made by the Supervisory Council.

The notice regarding the selection of candidates for independent Board members and documents of the selection are announced on the Company's internet site: https://www.kn.lt/en/news/news/selection-of-candidates-for-independent-board-members-of-kn-is-announced/3862

Mindaugas Kvekšas, Chief Financial Officer, + 370 614 82665