Winners, Inc.: Winners Subsidiary VegasWINNERS Set to Launch a New Industry Leading Website This September

LAS VEGAS, NV / ACCESSWIRE / August 19, 2021 / Winners, Inc. (OTC PINK:WNRS) subsidiary VegasWINNERS, Inc., which provides sports betting enthusiasts with high quality content, analysis, research, data, guidance and professional advice is excited to announce that it will launch a new, industry-leading website this September. With online sports betting revenues in the United States expected to reach nearly $40 billion dollars by 2033 as projected by Goldman Sachs, VegasWINNERS wanted to invest in its infrastructure to capitalize on this exponential growth.

The new site is based entirely on feedback directly from both amateur and serious professional sports bettors. VegasWINNERS CEO Wayne Allyn Root stated, "We have built literally the perfect site for sports bettors, with every feature they wanted and needed, all based on their feedback. We are ready to launch in September to coincide with the start of the first-ever 18 week NFL season." The new website will feature weekly Krush House video content co-hosted by Frank Nicotero, former NFL quarterback, ESPN NFL analyst Sean Salisbury and Wayne Allyn Root who is known as "The King of Vegas sports gambling" and "America's oddsmaker". To date, "Krush House" special guests have included MLB's all-time hits leader Pete Rose, former NFL quarterback, NFC player of the year and ESPN announcer Ron Jaworski, former MLB All-Star relief pitcher and studio analyst Mitch 'Wild Thing' Williams, former 2X NCAA basketball assist leader, former ESPN NBA analyst and current Fox Sports analyst Doug Gottlieb, the original 'Bad Boy' NBA champion power forward Rick Mahorn and former 5X New York Yankees All-Star, Coach and New York Mets Manager Willie Randolph. The new website will include daily sports handicapping selections from 21 expert handicappers and will transparently display every selection released by each of the handicappers, streamline the checkout process for customers, and enable users to purchase long-term subscriptions of varying lengths, from three days to a full year.

Wayne Allyn Root further stated, "I have proudly served my handicapping clients for 36 years and wanted to deliver to them the absolute best website experience from a customer's perspective. Over the last few months, we received great feedback from our clients about what

they desired in a website, and we are putting it all into our new VegasWINNERS.com. When the new site launches in September, there will be selections - both premium and free - available from 21 expert handicappers; a Yesterday's Results page to show all the selections and analysis; a leaderboard to display the top-ranked handicappers; and a Best Bets page to set forth each handicapper's #1 active play. And, on top of all this, we will have around-the-clock customer service."

Among the handicappers who will provide their expertise to VegasWINNERS.com's customers are TV and radio veterans Larry Ness, Chip Chirimbes, Al McMordie and Ross Benjamin. Al McMordie, who won his 45th handicapping championship when he ranked #1 last season in NBA/NCAA Basketball at SportsWatchMonitor, said, "I am thrilled to once again be working with my good friend and handicapping colleague, Wayne Allyn Root. One of my favorite parts of the new VegasWINNERS.com is the handicapper portal, which enables us to easily communicate our plays and the release schedule to our subscription clients. It's first-in-class."

To celebrate the launch of the new website, there will be valuable coupons provided to first-time registrants, and substantial discounts on long-term subscriptions. VegasWINNERS will provide a further update when the new site goes live in September.

ABOUT WINNERS, INC.

Winners, Inc. (OTC "WNRS") through its operating subsidiary VegasWINNERS, Inc. is engaged in the business of sports gambling research, data, advice, analysis and predictions utilizing all available media, advertising formats and its database of users. Revenues are expected to accelerate due to the explosion of sports handicapping arising from the 2018 Supreme Court decision that States have the right to approve sports gambling and the resulting State by State rapid approval of sports gambling. VegasWINNERS is a registered sports gambling affiliate that intends to drive traffic to gaming operators for commission. VegasWINNERS is currently registered in West Virginia, Indiana, Colorado and New Jersey, able to operate in Nevada, Illinois and Iowa and has made application in several additional states. For more information, please visit Winners, Inc. websites https://vegaswinners.com and https://krushhouse.com; Twitter https://twitter.com/vegaswinnersinc; Facebook https://www.facebook.com/winnerskrush; Instagram https://www.instagram.com/winnerskrush.

SAFE HARBOR STATEMENT

This press release contains forward-looking statements that can be identified by terminology such as "believes," "expects," "potential," "plans," "suggests," "may," "should," "could," "intends," or similar expressions. Many forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results to be materially different from any future results implied by such statements. These factors include, but are not limited to, our ability to continue to enhance our products and systems to address industry changes, our ability to expand our customer base and retain existing customers, our ability to effectively compete in our market segment, the lack of public information on our company, our ability to raise sufficient capital to fund our business, operations, our ability to continue as a going concern, and a limited public market for our common stock, among other risks. Many factors are difficult to predict accurately and are generally beyond the company's control. Forward-looking statements speak only as to the date they are made, and we do not undertake to update forward-looking statements to reflect circumstances or events that occur after the date the forward-looking statements are made.

FOR MEDIA INQUIRIES, PLEASE CONTACT:

Tom Terwilliger

CEO

hq@winnersinc.com

SOURCE: Winners, Inc.

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/660505/Winners-Subsidiary-VegasWINNERS-Set-to-Launch-a-New-Industry-Leading-Website-This-September