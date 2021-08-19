The "Online retailer report: the German market" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This report identifies the top online retailers selling into the German market and provides insight into the prevalence of brands and product types being offered.
The offerings from different retailer types are also analysed in order to understand how these retailers are engaging CBD products and where brands are finding opportunities in the market.
Market Breakdown
- Beauty and cosmetics
- CBD specialists
- Health and wellness
- Online marketplaces
- Pet specialists
- Pharmacies
- Supermarkets
- Vape specialists
Key Topics Covered:
1 Executive summary
2 Introduction
3 Top online retailers
