Q2 2021 Premier Carriers continue to see double-digit growth in load volumes

FourKites, the world's leading real-time supply chain visibility platform, today published its global Premier Carrier List for the second quarter of 2021. FourKites' tenth consecutive quarterly list showcases the hundreds of forwarders, carriers and 3PLs worldwide who are achieving the highest standards of visibility-related operational excellence across all modes of transport. This operational excellence translates directly into hard returns for these Premier Carriers, who experienced on average a 13% increase in annual load volume compared to the previous quarter.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210819005579/en/

FourKites today publishes its European Premier Carrier List for the second quarter of 2021. (Graphic: Business Wire)

In addition, Premier Carriers are providing their shipper customers and the broader supply chain ecosystem with data that is being leveraged to streamline operations, increase the speed of shipping dock turn times, reduce inventory levels and optimise labor costs. Premier Carriers average 12% more in load volume than carriers who have not qualified for the list. Some of the new European carriers who have qualified for the list this quarter include Van den Bosch, Speedliner Logistics BV, Hope Sped SRL, AF Zust Ambrosetti SRL, Curt Richter SE, Santos e Vale and BDtrans.

AB InBev, the world's largest brewer, asks transportation companies in Western Europe to feed location data into its FourKites platform to track deliveries and predict arrival times more precisely.

Plan2Transport is one of these companies. It ships 30,000 full truck loads a year throughout Germany and the Benelux for AB InBev.

"Working with AB InBev's FourKites platform allows us to offer a better service," says Roy van der Heijden, business analyst at Int. transportbedrijf van der Heijden b.v. which is one of the shareholders in Plan2Transport. "FourKites make it so easy for us to feed GPS data into AB InBev's platform. And now thanks to being on the Premier Carrier List we're confident we'll get even more business from customers who want excellent visibility into their supply chains."

A public-facing version of the Premier Carrier List is available here. Customers and the public can now access and search the list through an updated interface that filters carriers according to capabilities, transportation modes, geographies serviced and other relevant criteria.

"Ninatrans is honored to be included in the FourKites Premier Carrier List," said Joni Timmermans, ICT-Supervisor, Ninatrans. "It's a pleasure to be recognised as one of the top performing Carriers in Europe. It's always rewarding to be recognised for providing excellent service."

About FourKites

FourKites is the #1 supply chain visibility platform in the world, extending visibility beyond transportation into yards, warehouses, stores and beyond. Tracking more than 2 million shipments daily across road, rail, ocean, air, parcel and courier, and reaching 176 countries, FourKites combines real-time data and powerful machine learning to help companies digitise their end-to-end supply chains. More than 600 of the world's most recognised brands including 9 of the top-10 CPG and 18 of the top-20 food and beverage companies trust FourKites to transform their business and create more agile, efficient and sustainable supply chains. To learn more, visit https://www.fourkites.com/.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210819005579/en/

Contacts:

Scott Johnston

European PR Lead FourKites

+31 62 147 8442

scottjohnstonnl@gmail.com