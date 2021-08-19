The "Regulatory report: Norway" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Cannabis and hemp fall under the same regulatory framework in Norway. The legal framework does not have a special category for industrial hemp, and it is as restricted as cannabis.

This report provides an overview of the current legal regime for hemp, CBD and cannabis, covering all areas including medical and recreational cannabis, import and export, finished products and processing and cultivation.

Key Topics Covered:

1 Executive summary

2 Outlook

3 Hemp plant

4 Extracts as finished products

5 Finished products containing CBD and extracts

6 Import and export requirements

7 Minor cannabinoids

8 Medical cannabis

9 Recreational cannabis

10 Relevant laws

11 Relevant bodies

