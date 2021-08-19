(PLX AI) - Adage Capital Management L.P. now holds a short position at 0.81% in shares issued by The Drilling Company of 1972, up from 0.72% previously.
|The Drilling Company of 1972 Short Position Increased By Adage Capital Management L.P.
|Maersk Drilling Raises Guidance for Adj. EBITDA, Lowers Spending
|(PLX AI) - Maersk Drilling outlook FY adjusted EBITDA USD 290-330 million, up from USD 260-310 million previously.• Outlook FY capex USD 110-130 million vs USD 120-140 million previously• Says the four...
|The Drilling Company of 1972 A/S: Maersk Drilling upgrades the financial guidance for 2021
|Maersk Drilling's jack-up hired by Harbour Energy for UKCS work
|Harbour Energy Books Maersk Drilling Jack-Up for 3-well Campaign in UK North Sea
