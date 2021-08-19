Image Protect, Inc.: Image Protect Inc. (IMTL) Announces Its hosting an official Launch Party at the Ever Popular "Terminal 5 Club" in NYC for Its Celebrity NFT Marketplace: LegendNFTs

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / August 19, 2021 / Image Protect Inc. (OTC Pink:IMTL) (https://imageprotect.com/) ("Image Protect", "IMTL", or the "Company"), an emerging Media Company, is pleased to announce the official launch Party of Its Celebrity NFT site https://legendnfts.io September 18th, Terminal 5, https://www.terminal5nyc.com/ The Venue is famous and well known for putting on concerts, corporate parties for fortune 500 companies and a host of performers from various genres. The launch theme is the company website LegendNFTs.io and we will unveil NFTs never before seen and other surprises.

We have strong verbal agreements for two Performers, Jim Jones and another hip hop artist who dropped a record recently that landed on the National top 10. We're racing legal docs now and hope to sign another emerging hip hop artist early September. The Company is hiring a well experienced Party Planner who has assured tickets will be available for and shareholders wanting to attend. The venue holds capacity of 3k, has three floors and a roof top for open experience.

The Company CEO, Lawrence Adams stated. "Our current focus has pivoted into the build-out of a platform featuring music NFTs and are in discussions with various artist" he further stated, "this allows the model of "Artist direct to Fan base" sales like never experienced right off a block chain"

About Image Protect:

Image Protect is a media company with a focus on microcap news, information, and disclosure, as well as crypto, blockchain, and digital assets. Its unique digital asset library and proprietary technology via subsidiary Fotofy. are conducive to the foundation of an impactful NFT marketplace.

