Donnerstag, 19.08.2021 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 669 internationalen Medien
Final Countdown? Mehr als ein Zock: Neue Hoffnung und parallel erhebliche Zugewinne?
Image Protect, Inc.: Image Protect Inc. (IMTL) Announces Its hosting an official Launch Party at the Ever Popular "Terminal 5 Club" in NYC for Its Celebrity NFT Marketplace: LegendNFTs

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / August 19, 2021 / Image Protect Inc. (OTC Pink:IMTL) (https://imageprotect.com/) ("Image Protect", "IMTL", or the "Company"), an emerging Media Company, is pleased to announce the official launch Party of Its Celebrity NFT site https://legendnfts.io September 18th, Terminal 5, https://www.terminal5nyc.com/ The Venue is famous and well known for putting on concerts, corporate parties for fortune 500 companies and a host of performers from various genres. The launch theme is the company website LegendNFTs.io and we will unveil NFTs never before seen and other surprises.

We have strong verbal agreements for two Performers, Jim Jones and another hip hop artist who dropped a record recently that landed on the National top 10. We're racing legal docs now and hope to sign another emerging hip hop artist early September. The Company is hiring a well experienced Party Planner who has assured tickets will be available for and shareholders wanting to attend. The venue holds capacity of 3k, has three floors and a roof top for open experience.

The Company CEO, Lawrence Adams stated. "Our current focus has pivoted into the build-out of a platform featuring music NFTs and are in discussions with various artist" he further stated, "this allows the model of "Artist direct to Fan base" sales like never experienced right off a block chain"

About Image Protect:
Image Protect is a media company with a focus on microcap news, information, and disclosure, as well as crypto, blockchain, and digital assets. Its unique digital asset library and proprietary technology via subsidiary Fotofy. are conducive to the foundation of an impactful NFT marketplace.

Safe Harbor Provision
Cautionary statement for purposes of the "Safe Harbor" provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995: Information in this news release contains forward-looking statements that involve risks, uncertainties and assumptions. If such risks or uncertainties materialize or such assumptions prove incorrect, the results of the Company and its consolidated subsidiaries could differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements and assumptions. All statements other than statements of historical fact are statements that could be deemed forward-looking statements. Risks, uncertainties and assumptions include the execution and performance of contracts by the Company and its customers, suppliers and partners. The Company disclaims any obligation to update or revise statements contained in this news release based on new information or otherwise.

Corporate Contact:
Image Protect
30 Wall Street
8th Floor
New York, NY 10005
www.imageprotect.com
+1 347-837-0626
info@imageprotect.com

SOURCE: Image Protect, Inc.



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/660564/Image-Protect-Inc-IMTL-Announces-Its-hosting-an-official-Launch-Party-at-the-Ever-Popular-Terminal-5-Club-in-NYC-for-Its-Celebrity-NFT-Marketplace-LegendNFTs

© 2021 ACCESSWIRE
