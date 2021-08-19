- (PLX AI) - Scandinavian Tobacco Q2 sales DKK 2,156 million vs. estimate DKK 2,155 million.
- • Q2 adjusted EBITDA DKK 606 million vs. estimate DKK 567 million
- • EBITDA growth outlook for the year raised to 16%-20% (from 12%-18%)
- • Free cash flow before acquisitions outlook DKK 1.0-1.3 billion
- • Adjusted Earnings Per Share outlook raised to more than 35% increase (from more than 25% increase)
- • We expect continued high demand for handmade cigars for the rest of the year, CEO said
- • The current high consumption of handmade cigars in the US combined with a strong market mix have driven the extraordinarily strong net sales growth during the first half, STG said
- • Growth is still expected to taper off during the second half of the year as year-on-year comparisons are more difficult especially in the third quarter and as the market mix is expected to normalize somewhat
- • However, the full year is now expected to be stronger than previously anticipated, STG said
