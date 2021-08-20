

BEIJING (dpa-AFX) - Japan is on Friday scheduled to release July figures for overall consumer prices, highlighting a modest day for Asia-Pacific economic activity.



In June, inflation was up 0.3 percent on month and 0.2 percent on year, while core CPI was also up 0.2 percent on year.



Taiwan will provide July numbers for export orders and Q2 data for current account. Export orders are predicted to jump 20.85 percent on year after spiking 31.1 percent in June. The current account surplus in Q1 was $25.96 billion.



China will see August figures for its one-year and five-year prime loan rates; previously, they were 3.85 percent and 4.65 percent, respectively.



